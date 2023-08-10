Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Sector Opportunities and Restraint Analysis, 2030

Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Industry Data Book Covers Ultrasound Device, Ultrasound Transducer and Ultrasound Gels Market

The global Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Industry generated over USD 13.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s Ultrasound devices and accessories industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Ultrasound Device Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound device market size is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ultrasound is a very efficient technology that aids in the diagnosis of various disorders such as tumors as well as the detection of changes in the appearance of organs, tissues, and arteries. It also has a range of therapeutic applications. An increase in the adoption of ultrasound devices for diagnosis and treatment is driving the market. In addition, a rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with technological advancements is expected to boost the market growth.

Emerging innovations in ultrasound technology are expanding the market size. Hand-held ultrasound devices have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities around the world. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D/4D ultrasound and the integration of artificial intelligence (Al) to automate time-consuming processes are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, GE Healthcare launched Voluson SWIFT, a new ultrasound technology, which is designed to help women’s health by allowing clinicians to enhance patient outcomes by expanding diagnostic capabilities. The system includes industry-first AI algorithms for auto-recognition and has excellent image quality.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological conditions, orthopedic conditions, and cardiovascular diseases, significantly increases the demand for the adoption of ultrasound devices for diagnosis, thus expanding the market during the forecast period. In addition, the market for therapeutic ultrasound equipment is predicted to grow due to the rising use of ultrasound techniques for various therapeutic procedures using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology and Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL). The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in September 2021, GE Healthcare acquired BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization.

Ultrasound Gels Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound gels market is registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.

Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel. Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.

Availability of alternative to ultrasound gels, the advent of gel-free sonography probes, and limited access to medical consumables in rural areas are expected to resist the growth of the market during the forecast period. The gel-free sonography probes can be a major threat to the market, but its expensiveness is limiting its adoption rate.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Ultrasound Devices and Accessories industry are –

Compass Health Brands

ECO-MED

National Therapy Products

R Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tele-Paper Malaysia

