Tapan Pandey Joins Cynoteck Technology Solutions as AI Consultant, Bringing Extensive Software Engineering and AI Expertise

Dehradun, India, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a pioneering player in the technology consulting and solutions domain, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tapan Pandey as an AI Consultant. With nearly 15 years of proven experience in the information technology and services industry, Tapan Pandey brings a robust skill set encompassing traditional programming languages and modern AI methodologies.

His extensive command over these languages and file systems has enabled him to contribute significantly to the research and development of various software solutions in field of file systems in both Windows and Linux Platform, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. In addition to his adeptness in utilizing Python and Python-based libraries for Statistical Data Analysis, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

As an AI Consultant at Cynoteck, Tapan Pandey will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s AI-driven initiatives. His comprehensive understanding of both classic programming and cutting-edge data science techniques positions him as a versatile professional capable of navigating complex technological landscapes.

Expressing his excitement about joining Cynoteck, Tapan Pandey stated, “I am honored to be a part of Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a company known for its commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. I am eager to contribute my expertise to develop AI-driven strategies that will empower our clients to excel in their respective industries.”

CEO Udit Handa remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Tapan Pandey to our team. His unique blend of traditional programming skills and modern data science knowledge perfectly aligns with our mission of delivering exceptional technological solutions. Tapan’s addition strengthens our ability to provide holistic AI-driven strategies for our clients.”

Tapan Pandey’s appointment underscores Cynoteck’s dedication to embracing technological advancements and delivering unparalleled value to clients. As AI continues to transform industries, Tapan’s expertise will drive Cynoteck’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.