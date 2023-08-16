Future Electronics Hosts Advanced Engineering University in Singapore

Singapore, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, hosted their well-known training program, Advanced Engineering University in Singapore.

From June 12th to 16th, 2023, Future Electronics employees, customers and suppliers from around Asia gathered in Singapore for five days of learning, networking, and team-building at Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering University (AEU).

Future Electronics has hosted numerous editions of AEU, but this is the first time the event has been hosted in Singapore. Participants enjoyed ample opportunities for face-to-face discussions with suppliers and customers, and the ability to discuss project and technology needs and trends. Being that most participants were local, discussions could be region-specific which facilitated relationship building and knowledge sharing. AEU is also a wonderful opportunity for new team members to dive into the industry and network with key players.

Throughout the week of AEU, the suppliers in attendance shared their focus on new products and technologies, allowing Future Electronics’ engineers the opportunity to connect customers with new trends to fit their needs.

AEU helps equip engineers with the knowledge to identify opportunities and best support their customers. The intimate week also facilitates a connection between peers, leading to greater trust and performance on the job.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###