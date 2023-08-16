Jessup Manufacturing Partners with Nursing Homes to Prevent Slip and Fall Accidents

McHenry, Illinois, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — With Americans ages 65 and older expected to double to 98 million by 2060 that means more people will be moving into nursing homes. Slip and fall accidents continue to be a cause of concern in adults 65 and older and are the leading cause of head injuries and broken hips.

Jessup Manufacturing is committed to partnering with nursing homes to help senior citizens continue to live safely and comfortably. With Jessup Manuacturing’s family of non-slip treads and tapes backed with over six decades of safety engineering and adhesive research these products offer an inexpensive and easy-to-install option to prevent slip and fall accidents.

Slip and fall accidents can happen for a variety of reasons, including wet or slippery floors, cluttered or obstructed walking areas, uneven or damaged flooring, and inadequate lighting. Jessup Manufacturing’s Safety Track® product line consists of a variety of options to meet both indoor and outdoor slip and fall concerns. With three traction options including grit, resilient, and vinyl the product line is ASTM-D2047 certified and meets NFSI B101.1 and B101.3 standards for anti-slip safety.

The Safety Track line can be used throughout nursing homes. From options that are comfortable on bare feet and excellent in bathrooms, to military grade traction control that can provide superior slip and fall protection in even the most extreme environments, there is an option for everyone and every location.

In addition to Jessup Manufacturing’s Safety Track® line it is recommended to take the following preventative measures:

Keeping floors clean and dry

Removing clutter and obstacles

Maintain flooring

Providing adequate lighting

By taking steps for a simple nursing home audit you can identify potential slip and fall areas and work to make them safer. In doing so, it is possible to greatly reduce the risk of slip and fall accidents.

If your nursing home is looking for expertise when it comes to preventing slip and fall accidents, contact the adhesive experts at Jessup Manufacturing.