Tamshell Completes ISO 13485 Certification

Corona, CA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Tamshell is pleased to announce that they have received ISO 13485 certification by demonstrating high standards for medical device quality management. The CNC machining company is capable of helping companies develop medical devices that change the face of medical care and improve treatment options for patients.

By earning their ISO 13485 certification, Tamshell gives medical device companies confidence that they are working with a qualified CNC machining company dedicated to providing the highest level of service. Their expert team follows the latest regulations and high standards for medical device quality management to ensure their clients receive products that will meet their needs.

Tamshell is dedicated to helping medical device companies with any new device development and feedback to meet varying needs. The company is celebrating over 40 years of providing parts with precision and accuracy. With their new ISO certification, they can give more clients confidence that they are the right choice to help with medical device development.

Anyone interested in learning about their ISO 13485 certification can find out more by visiting the Tamshell website or calling 1-877-826-7435.

About Tamshell: Tamshell is a precision CNC machining company providing high-quality, reliable services to companies in various industries. The company has numerous capabilities including engineering support, material recommendations, achieving tight tolerances, and custom order fulfillment. They work closely with clients to help them create the necessary parts to achieve their goals.

