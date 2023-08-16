Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 2.10.0 Optimizes Similar Image Detection

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows has been updated to version 2.10.0 to fix the crash issue and optimize similar image detection.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder finds duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files on Windows PC and external storage devices. In addition, it detects similar photos. It lets users view the found duplicate files and delete unwanted duplicates all at once.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder can find exactly identical photos and also similar ones, ” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update further optimizes similar image detection settings to help users better identify similar photos. In addition, the update fixes the crash issue that is caused by not enough memory. Users can download or update to the latest version of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for free.”

What’s new in version 2.10.0?

Fixed the crash issue caused by insufficient resources

Optimized detecting similar images

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features

Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, songs, documents and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files by content (regardless of filename). It also offers a way to identify duplicate files by filename.

Also find similar photos

It can also find near-duplicate photos (aka similar photos), such as photos that look the same but have different resolutions, file sizes or formats and photos that look similar. It groups them together for users to easily keep the best shots and get rid of the unnecessary ones.

Find duplicate files in and across locations, internal or external

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in and across folders/drives. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drive, it supports external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards and other external storage devices.

It can even help users get rid of duplicate files in cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive and Amazon Photos.

Let users sort and view/preview the found duplicate files

Cisdem Duplicate Finder displays the duplicate files that have been found under the All tab in the results window. Users can also view them by file type. For example, the Images tab only displays duplicate images. The built-in image preview feature allows users to preview duplicate photos side by side.

Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

In each group of duplicate files, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically and smartly selects all but one file for deletion. It also provides multiple selection rules (such as Select Newest) to help users mass select. Or, users can select or deselect by hand.

Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. With the Move to Recycle Bin option, users can easily restore deleted files.

Easy to use and customize

This app is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to customize how to find and remove duplicate files. For example, users can set the app to ignore certain files and folders when it looks for duplicate files.

Support Windows 11, 10 and earlier

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit version required.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $19.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, data recovery and PDF software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.