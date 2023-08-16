Hanoi Tourism College Improves Hotel Front Office Operation Training Program

Hanoi, Vietnam, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Hanoi Tourism College (HTC) has announced an improved hotel front office operation training program. The program has been designed to better meet the needs of the hospitality industry and to provide students with the skills and knowledge required for a successful career in hotel front office operations.



The program has been developed in consultation with industry experts and will provide students with the opportunity to learn about all aspects of hotel front office operations, from customer service and reservations to front desk management and guest relations.



The program will also include a work placement component, giving students the chance to put their skills into practice in a real-world setting.



HTC is one of the leading hospitality schools in Vietnam and has a strong reputation for providing quality education and training. The improved hotel front office operation training program is another example of the college’s commitment to meeting the needs of the hospitality industry and preparing students for successful careers.

Author: Vu Hoai Nam, Doan Thanh Huyen

Hanoi Tourism College

https://www.htc.edu.vn/

236 Hoang Quoc Viet, Hanoi, Vietnam