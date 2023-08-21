Texture and Topography: a group art exhibition at Artspace Warehouse

Texture and Topography

September 30 – October 27, 2023

Opening: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Artspace Warehouse presents Texture and Topography, a group exhibition that explores the intricate interplay between the tactile and visual dimensions of art. This exhibition showcases works that delve into the textural landscapes of materials, utilizing depth, dimension, and surface to create rich and dynamic topographical forms. From rough, rugged surfaces evocative of the natural world to smooth, polished textures suggestive of man-made objects, the works in Texture and Topography offer a comprehensive examination of the creative process and the crucial role that texture plays in our perception of the world.

Tasha Jentel’s abstract sculptural works explore the spatial tension of black and white tonal contrasts with the complex simplicity of bold shapes and impasto detailing. Jentel’s use of texture is inspired by outer space, fashion, architecture, and the natural aging of exterior paint. She continues to expand her exploration of monochromatic and ideological neutrality through shape, line, texture, gesture, and movement. Tasha Jentel’s artworks have been collected across the United States.

Impasto-painted strokes of bright colors are the framework of artist Shiri Phillips’ textural abstract artworks. Inspired by the vibrant surroundings she found growing up on the Mediterranean and the Southern Californian Coast, Phillips is driven by the philosophy of “color is life”. Her works have been influenced by impressionism and the geometric nature of graphic design.

Nichole McDaniel’s inspirations are based on observing the sun’s interaction with the horizon and appreciating the beauty of these naturally occurring shadows and silhouettes, inevitably setting the tone for her imaginative eye. Expressing the changing colors of the ocean and sky, the countless details found in her work are reflections of her thoughts that no two moments are the same. Her original, contemporary abstract landscapes are inspired by the natural formations and contours of her local surroundings and travels.

Jeremy Prim’s oil paintings are inspired by the Pacific coastline. Known for his evocative minimalist seascapes, the impetus for Prim’s work derives from the beauty of the ocean and the peaceful solitude one feels in its presence. While expressive in their rhythm, each painting is precise and powerful. Layers of blue explore a calming and emotional palette. As the hues blend and collide the viewer becomes emersed in the almost tactile rhythm of the ocean. Sky meets the sea in multiple horizon lines which reference the continuous rhythm of the sea.

Joe Garnero’s preferred medium is reclaimed Redwood roots. These materials are ethically sourced and were typically broken apart and abandoned as a result of logging, flooding, and land clearing. Of his work, Garnero states, “The end result represents my depiction of what has taken hundreds of years to form. This inherent form is part of what I follow and direction I take to end up where I end up. Garnero’s use of hand tools plays the biggest role in his work as it allows for a more delicate approach to preserving the integrity of the natural forms.

Inspired by paintings created by old masters and the immersion in nature she experienced in the Black Forest, German artist Katharina Husslein paints in a representational manner to capture lively bouquets and saturated landscapes. Born in Wertheim, Germany, Husslein grew up in a quaint village surrounded by luscious hills and flowing rivers and spent time studying art in London, Los Angeles, New York, and Australia to grow her practice and widen her perspective. Husslein’s textural and abstracted paintings perfectly capture the vibrancy and movement of a coastal sunset with impressionistic flair.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.