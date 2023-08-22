Lucintel Forecasts Semiconductor Etching Agent Market to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the semiconductor etching agent market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 from $2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand of compact electronic devices, growing integration of sensor in vehicles, and rapid technological advancement in electronic gadgets.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor etching agent market by product type (wet etching agent and dry etching agent), application (integrated circuit, solar energy, monitor panel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Dry etching agent market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the semiconductor etching agent market is segmented into wet etching agent and dry etching agent. Lucintel forecasts that the dry etching agent market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the considerable demand for dry etching equipment owing to its ease of use, high etch rate, and considerable usage in the production of PCBs.

“Within the semiconductor etching agent market, the solar energy segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the solar energy segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the escalating need for wet etching techniques on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells to lower light reflection and boosts productivity of solar cells.

“Asia pacific will dominate the semiconductor etching agent market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapidly expanding automotive and electronic industries and supportive government initiative for expansion of semiconductor industry in the region.

Major players of semiconductor etching agent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Applied Materials, Hitachi High Technologies America, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, and Plasma-Therm are among the major semiconductor etching agent providers.

