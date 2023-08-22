Lucintel Forecasts Semiconductor Filter Market to Reach $1,163.6 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the semiconductor filter market is projected to reach an estimated $1,163.6 million by 2028 from $781.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing trend of digital transformation technology, rising adoption of semiconductor components and LEDs, and on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor filter market by type (semiconductor gas filters, semiconductor water filters, semiconductor chemical filters, and semiconductor CMP filters), application (electronic semiconductor manufacturing and solar semiconductor manufacturing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Semiconductor gas filters market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the semiconductor filter market is segmented into semiconductor gas filters, semiconductor water filters, semiconductor chemical filters, and semiconductor CMP filters. Lucintel forecasts that the semiconductor gas filters market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because the filters are set up to eliminate common problems related to traditional process gas filtering like the filter’s potential for outgassing harmful impurities and for particle shedding.

“Within the semiconductor filter market, the electronic semiconductor manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the electronic semiconductor manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid technological evolution in the electronic industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the semiconductor filter market in near future”

APAC will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to economic growth in the region, on-going technological advancements in filter manufacturing, and growing consumer demand for high-performance filters.

Major players of semiconductor filter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Pall, Entegris, Nippon Seisen, Camfil, CoorsTek, Donaldson Company, Porvair, Cobetter Filtration, Critical Process Filtration, and Mott Corporation are among the major semiconductor filter providers.

