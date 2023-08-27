Melbourne Flood Master Introduces Quick Assistance For Water Damage Restoration In Flemington

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading water damage restoration company, announced today the launch of emergency water damage restoration services for residential and commercial property owners in Flemington, Victoria. The company’s trained technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide fast, professional water extraction, dehumidification and mold remediation services for flood and water damage events.

“When there’s water damage, immediate action is critical to minimize loss and prevent long-term structural damage,” said owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our technicians are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and have the proper training and certifications to restore any water damage situation, big or small. We want the residents and business owners of Flemington to know we’re here to help at a moment’s notice when disaster strikes.

The company’s certified water damage specialists are trained in the latest restoration techniques and equipped with high-powered extraction equipment, moisture meters, dehumidifiers and air movers to fully dry and decontaminate the affected area. Melbourne Flood Master is also able to facilitate any necessary reconstruction or water damage restoration in Flemington to restore the property to its pre-loss condition.

“When water damage occurs, time is of the essence,” said CEO. “Our goal is to get to the customer fast, assess the situation, and get to work right away extracting the water and drying out the property to minimize damage and prevent mold growth, which can happen within 24 to 48 hours. We handle the entire water damage restoration process from start to finish, dealing with insurance companies on the customer’s behalf and managing any needed reconstruction. The faster we can respond, the more we can save.

Melbourne Flood Master serves residential and commercial property owners in Flemington and surrounding areas. For emergency water damage services in Flemington, call +61 481 971 183 or visit the website.

