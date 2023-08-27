Join The Innovation Adventure: The LearNowX Ideathon, Powered by Cloud Analogy

Noida, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — LearNowX, in collaboration with Cloud Analogy, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated LearNowX Ideathon – a dynamic platform designed to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and drive innovative solutions. This extraordinary event offers a space for bright minds to converge, ideate, and revolutionize real-world challenges, providing them with a unique avenue to showcase their ingenuity and problem-solving capabilities.

The LearNowX Ideathon invites all visionaries, creators, and innovators to have their game-changing ideas take center stage. Submissions for the LearNowX Ideathon are open across a diverse spectrum of software domains, from novel apps, websites, and software solutions to tangible products, unique services, and inventive business frameworks. Participants are encouraged to explore the boundaries of their imagination and present ideas that can potentially significantly impact the world.

Event Highlights:

Team Collaboration: Teams of up to four members can participate, with the option to have an optional mentor to guide them throughout the ideation process.

Free Registration: Registrations for the LearNowX Ideathon are open & are available on the event website.

Innovative Idea Submissions: Participants are invited to share their innovative tech ideas to enter the competition and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Comprehensive Evaluation: The competition will follow a three-phase evaluation process, from an initial idea review to developing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) presentation.

Key Dates To Remember:

Last Date of Registration/Idea Submission: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Submission of Proof of Concepts Deadline: Friday, September 15, 2023

Evaluation of Proof of Concept: Saturday, September 16, 2023 (Online Mode)

MVP Presentation: Saturday, September 30, 2023 (Offline Mode)

For additional information on eligibility criteria, the evaluation process, and event guidelines, please visit https://www.learnowx.com/ideathon/

The LearNowX Ideathon offers a range of exciting prizes, including INR 1,00,000 for the winner, INR 50,000 for the runner-up, and INR 10,000 each for the five subsequent top ideas. In addition to these monetary rewards, participants can secure exclusive internships with LearNowX, prestigious certifications, exclusive event goodies, and more.

LearNowX and Cloud Analogy are dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting emerging talent. Join us in this remarkable journey of ideation & transformation as we aim to bring ideas to life and shape the future of technology.

About LearNowX: LearNowX is a cutting-edge & futuristic e-learning platform committed to empowering students and professionals with the skills they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of work and shape their desired future.

Our mission is to equip you with the knowledge, tools, and practical experience necessary to become industry-ready & unlocking exciting career opportunities. From emerging technologies to business acumen, cloud computing, to data analytics, we offer a comprehensive catalog of courses curated by industry experts tailored to build genuine and successful careers and thrive in their desired technological careers.

For more information, visit https://www.learnowx.com/

About Cloud Analogy: Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner dedicated to providing comprehensive services within the domain of Salesforce and various other CRM platforms, including HubSpot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It specializes in numerous offerings, including Cloud Computing, IT Management & Consulting, Business Applications Development, and Digital Marketing.

For more information, visit https://cloudanalogy.com/