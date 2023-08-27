Adelaide Flood Master Announces Use of Latest Techniques in Mold Inspection and Remediation

Adelaide, Australia, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a specialist in mold inspection and remediation in Adelaide, announced today its use of the latest techniques and equipment for detecting and eliminating mold growth in residential and commercial properties. The company’s IICRC-certified technicians are highly trained and experienced in conducting mold inspections, testing, and remediation using environmentally friendly products and methods.

“Mold can be a serious issue, and many homeowners and business owners are unaware of mold infestations in their properties until the damage has become extensive,” said, owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “We are committed to helping our customers by providing high quality mold inspection and remediation services using the most advanced techniques. Our goal is to eliminate mold quickly and effectively so our customers can enjoy a safe and healthy environment.

Adelaide Flood Master uses state-of-the-art equipment such as infrared cameras and moisture meters to thoroughly inspect properties for mold. Technicians test and identify mold species to determine the best approach for remediation. They then use products approved by the EPA and methods recommended by the IICRC to remove mold contamination. The company follows strict safety protocols to contain mold spores during the remediation process.

Once remediation is complete, Adelaide Flood Master performs post-remediation verification testing to ensure all mold has been eliminated before rebuilding or re-occupancy. The company provides full reports on its findings and work performed. Adelaide Flood Master is available for both residential and commercial mold jobs of any size 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Mold should not be taken lightly, as some species can be toxic or lead to serious health issues,”said CEO “Adelaide Flood Master has the knowledge, experience, and capability to tackle any mold problem. We encourage anyone concerned about mold in their Adelaide home or business to contact us for an inspection and quote with no obligation.

About Adelaide Flood Master

Adelaide Flood Master is a specialist in mold inspection and remediation serving residential and commercial customers in Adelaide. Using state-of-the-art equipment and environmentally friendly products and methods, the company’s IICRC-certified technicians detect and eliminate mold infestations of any size. Adelaide Flood Master is available for emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, call (+61) 400949954 or visit website

