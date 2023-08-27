Melbourne Flood Master Introduces Quick Assistance For Flood Damage Restoration In Port Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading water damage restoration company, announced today the launch of emergency flood damage restoration services in Port Melbourne, Victoria. The company will offer 24/7 emergency response to residential and commercial properties in Port Melbourne impacted by water damage from flooding, leaky pipes, roof leaks, and other water-related disasters.

Water damage can be devastating if left unaddressed, leading to the growth of mold and bacteria that threatens the health of building occupants. Melbourne Flood Master’s certified technicians are trained to respond quickly and thoroughly restore water-damaged properties to a safe and livable condition.

“When there’s an emergency water damage situation, time is of the essence. Our goal is to respond within 60 minutes to any call in Port Melbourne and begin the water extraction and drying process immediately,” said, co-owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “We understand how critical it is to restore water-damaged homes and businesses as quickly as possible while following industry standards for health, safety and quality.

Melbourne Flood Master uses state-of-the-art equipment like vacuum pumps, air movers, dehumidifiers and moisture meters to locate the source of water damage, extract standing water and dry out the entire space. The company is certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and all its technicians undergo rigorous training to properly remediate water damage according to Australian Standards.

Whether it’s a burst pipe, overflowing washing machine or flood damage, Melbourne Flood Master has the training, equipment and experience to restore water-damaged properties in Port Melbourne. The company offers free inspections and estimates for all water damage restoration jobs. For emergency response in Port Melbourne, call Melbourne Flood Master at +61 481 971 183 or visit website.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master specializes in water damage restoration for residential and commercial properties. Founded many years back and based in Melbourne, Australia, Melbourne Flood Master uses state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to quickly extract standing water, dry out spaces and remediate water damage. Melbourne Flood Master is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency response. All technicians are certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). For more information, visit website.

