Boost Your Revenue with NYGGS SFA Order Management Solutions

Gurgaon, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — NYGGS Automation Suite, a Gurugram-based company and the leading provider of enterprise software solutions announced the launch of its new module in the suite’ Order Management Software.’ The software is designed to help businesses automate and streamline their order-processing workflow.

When we talk about managing orders, there are primarily three conditions that any business has to take care of. The condition includes a sales order, where the records of an order from a customer are maintained. Then a sales quotation is produced, which, once you send the customer the reference, they revert with a purchase order. Then, the sellers can create the final sales order. And the last step is creating a sales blanket order. It contains the billing address, shipping address, contact details, item lists, tax discounts, etc.

Every company dealing with order management needs to follow these paths. To simplify that process, NYGGS has introduced its Order Management Software. The company understands that the sales information is an inclusive document used for confirmations, references, and records. Hence, NYGGS has made sure to come up with intuitive software that makes the workflow easy. The software makes the data visible and acts as a communication source for various teams in an organization.

NYGGS has made sure to include the features that make it ideal for any business selling products or services online. Additionally, the price listing feature is an idea that takes the company’s Order Management Software away from the competitor. The companies can select the price of the product area-wise in the software. Moreover, the software lets you order based on product category.

With the help of NYGGS, tracking order status is an easy job. It provides real-time order tracking, so businesses can always see their orders’ status. The software can also be integrated with shipping to automate the shipping process. Moreover, it can provide various reports businesses can use to track their order performance. This feature will also help companies identify areas of improvement.

The company’s primary objective is to develop a solution to map orders from start to finish. It includes processing payments, generating shipping labels, and tracking inventory levels. The software also has a function that lets you configure mail notifications. At every stage of processing orders, you can mail clients. As a result, the sales order funnel is authenticated by this method.

The company’s marketing manager Vaibhav Shukla said, “We are excited to introduce our new Order Management Software.” The company’s objective behind adding this software to the suite is to help businesses of all sizes automate and organize sales workflow. He also stated that the company believes this software will be a valuable asset to the customers.

NYGGS Automation Suite is a cloud-based software development company in India. It offers a suite of products, including HRMS, Sales Force Automation (SFA) Software and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System, designed to help businesses streamline their operations and improve their bottom line. The company is committed to providing its customers with high-quality software products and services that are easy to use, reliable, and always up-to-date.

The new Order Management Software is available now from NYGGS Automation Suite. For more information, please visit https://nyggs.com/sfa.html