Obeetee Shines as Delhi’s Premier Online Carpet Retailer, Elevating Home Decor

Obeetee, the renowned name in luxury carpets, has risen to prominence as Delhi's leading online carpet retailer, revolutionizing home decor with its exquisite range of handcrafted carpets.

New Delhi, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Obeetee’s journey to becoming Delhi’s premier online carpet destination has been marked by a commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation. With a legacy spanning decades, the brand has carved a niche for itself by seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary designs, resulting in carpets that are not just floor coverings, but works of art.

As the city’s go-to online carpet retailer, Obeetee offers a wide array of options to suit diverse tastes and preferences. From intricately woven traditional rugs that evoke a sense of timeless elegance to modern designs that reflect current trends, Obeetee’s collection caters to every discerning homeowner and interior enthusiast.

What sets Obeetee apart is its dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of carpet weaving while adapting to the demands of the modern world. Each carpet tells a story, woven through the skilled hands of artisans who have inherited their craft through generations. The brand’s commitment to sustainable practices ensures that these artisans are empowered while producing carpets that stand the test of time.

Obeetee’s online platform provides customers with a seamless shopping experience, combining convenience with a curated selection of carpets that cater to different styles, sizes, and budgets. The brand’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected not only in its product range but also in its exceptional customer service.

As Obeetee continues to shine as the top Carpet store in Delhi, it’s not just illuminating homes with its exquisite carpets but also elevating the essence of home decor. The brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and heritage is unwavering, ensuring that each carpet becomes a cherished piece of art that transcends generations.

About Obeetee:

Obeetee is a distinguished name in the world of luxury carpets, known for its heritage craftsmanship, artistic designs, and commitment to sustainability. With a legacy spanning several decades, Obeetee has evolved into Delhi’s premier online carpet retailer, offering a wide range of handcrafted carpets that elevate the aesthetics of homes.

Visit https://www.obeetee.in/pages/store-delhi for more details.

 

Contact Information:

Obeetee Retail Private Limited

Ground Floor,
Bishop’s House,
Jawaharlal Nehru Road
51 Chowringhee,
Kolkata
West Bengal, 700071

Phone: +91 9971818623

Website: https://www.obeetee.in/.

 

