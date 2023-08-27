Two Power Traps Completed by Willand Engineering

Halifax, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Willand Engineering www.pipework-services.co.uk are pleased to announce we have recently completed the manufacture of two power traps for recovering condensate and returning to the hot well.

The project came to us from one of our existing contractors, who are a leading steam specialist contractor.

The client sent drawings to us, and the power traps were manufactured and delivered as per our remit within 3 weeks.

More and more clients and main contractors are deciding to use Willand Engineering for their pipework fabrications and installs.

