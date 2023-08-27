Fire Factory Australia Spearheads Wholesale Manufacturing of Emergency Lighting and Exit Signs

Sydney, NSW, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ —With over a decade of experience in the industry, Fire Factory Australia, the leading supplier of exit light wholesale, manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of fire protection equipment to ensure the safety of homes and businesses. These emergency lights and exit signs are imperative for the security of any property and should not be overlooked.

When asked about their service, “Fire Factory Australia has been providing premium quality fire safety equipment to the Australian market since 2014. Our product range includes fire extinguishers, emergency lights, exit signs, fire doors, fire hose reels, and more. We use only advanced techniques and high-quality materials to design and manufacture products that meet industry standards,” replied the spokesperson of Fire Factory Australia.

He also continued, “We manufacture emergency light exit sign wholesale and test them to meet the high standards they must meet. We carry different types of emergency lights, and most of them are self-contained with their own battery backup. We also supply centrally supplied emergency & exit lightings that need a central battery unit.”

Fire Factory Australia, the leading provider of emergency light wholesale, has decades of experience in the industry and features a comprehensive range of emergency lighting solutions that meet various emergencies. They use the latest technology to design emergency lights to meet unique requirements while making them look stylish and discreet.

“Excellent customer service and support is our top priority, and we work closely with our customers to understand their specific needs and requirements. Our team is always available to assist you with product selection, installation, and maintenance and ensure you receive the best possible solutions for your fire protection needs,” concluded the spokesperson.

They carry different types of LED emergency lights, including LED oysters, LED recessed lights, LED twin spot lights, LED flood lights, and LED battens wholesale at the best prices. Most of these products come with features such as automatic testing, remote monitoring and more.

About Fire Factory Australia:

Established in 2014, Fire Factory Australia has been manufacturing and supplying wholesale fire protection equipment, including fire extinguishers, emergency lights, exit signs, fire doors, and more, at premium quality and affordable rates. Visit https://www.firefactory.com.au/ for more.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Peter Kordabadi

Address:

24 Picken Street, Silverwater,

Sydney, New South Wales,

Australia – 2128

Phone Number: +61 2 9756 0087

###