Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Airbag Fabric Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the automotive airbag fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing automotive production, growing concern regarding passenger safety, and rising penetration of airbags per vehicle along with implementation of stringent government regulations across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive airbag fabric market by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, and coaches), airbag type (front airbags, side airbags, knee airbags, curtain airbags, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Passenger cars market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on vehicle type, the automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, and coaches. Lucintel forecasts that the passenger cars market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for comfortable and luxurious interior features in vehicles.

“Within the automotive airbag fabric market, the curtain airbags segment is expected to remain the largest airbag type”

Based on airbag type the curtain airbags segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of curtain airbags in cars as they help in providing protection to passenger’s head and neck in side collision crashes.

“Asia pacific will dominate the automotive airbag fabric market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to continuously growing demand for passenger vehicles and the introduction of stringent safety standards by governments in the region.

Major players of automotive airbag fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials, Asahi Kasei, Autoliv AB, Kolon Industries , Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Toyobo Co., and Toyota Boshoku Corporation are among the major automotive airbag fabric providers.

