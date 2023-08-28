Lucintel Forecasts Decorative Lamps in the Global LED Driver Market to Reach $0.70 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the decorative lamps in the global LED driver market is projected to reach an estimated $0.70 billion by 2028 from $0.40 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for attractive illuminance for architectural, residential, retail, and hospitality purposes.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in decorative lamps in the global LED driver market by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), application (general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Constant current market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on supply type, the decorative lamps in the global LED driver market is segmented into constant current and constant voltage. Lucintel forecasts that the constant current market is expected to remain the largest segment due to significant usage of these constant current based LED drivers in decorative lights.

“Within the decorative lamps in the global LED driver market, the general lighting segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the general lighting segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive use of these decorative lights in commercial settings to provide clients with a soothing, inviting, and comfortable atmosphere.

“North America will dominate the decorative lamps in the global LED driver market in near future”

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to huge spending on these lights by malls and restaurants and growing adoption of creative decorative lighting among households in countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Major players of decorative lamps in the global LED driver market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ACE LEDS, Microchip Technology, Cree LED, GE Current, and Signify Holdings are among the major decorative lamps in the global LED driver providers.

