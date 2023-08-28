Lucintel Forecasts Conductive Polymers in the Global Electronic Chemical Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market is projected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2028 from $4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing application of conductive polymers in the electronic device, growing technological advancement, and stringent regulations promoting the energy-efficient materials.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market by product type (polyacetylene (PA), polyaniline (PANI), polypyrrole (PPY), polythiophene (PTH), and others), application (semiconductor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polythiophene (PTH) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market is segmented into polyacetylene (PA), polyaniline (PANI), polypyrrole (PPY), polythiophene (PTH), and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polythiophene (PTH) market is expected to remain the largest segment due to as it consists of alternative double bonds between the thiophene rings, which enable effective change transport through the material making it highly conductive.

“Within the conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market, the semiconductor segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the semiconductor segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for circuit boards and memory chips and growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) across the globe.

“Asia pacific will dominate the conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for advanced materials and presence of a large electronics manufacturing industries in the region.

Major players of conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Heraeus Holding GmbH, Tayca Corporation, AGFA-GEVAERT NV, Rieke Metals, Boron Molecular, Suzhou Yacoo Science, and Kemet Corporation are among the major conductive polymers in the global electronic chemical providers.

