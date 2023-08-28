Lucintel Forecasts Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market to Reach $203.7 Million by 2028

According to the recent study the surface mount technology carrier tape market is projected to reach an estimated $203.7 million by 2028 from $135.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for consumer electronics, significant growth in the automotive industry, and increasing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in surface mount technology carrier tape market by product type (plastic tapes and paper tapes), application (consumer electronics, communication, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Plastic tapes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the surface mount technology carrier tape market is segmented into plastic tapes and paper tapes. Lucintel forecasts that the plastic tapes market is expected to remain the largest segment because they are widely used in the electronic industry as they are cost-effective and are available in conductive versions so as to protect electrostatically sensitive components.

“Within the surface mount technology carrier tape market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these tapes in electronic devices, such as refrigerators, induction cookers and washing machines, in order to deliver heat resistance and enhance durability.

“Asia pacific will dominate the surface mount technology carrier tape market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for consumer electronics and communication products in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Major players of surface mount technology carrier tape market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Advantek, Taiwan Carrier Tape, Oji F-Tex, C-Pak Pte, Laser Tek Taiwan, and Nihon Matai are among the major surface mount technology carrier tape providers.

