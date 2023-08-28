Lucintel Forecasts Full Color Lighting Technology in the Global Micro LED Market to Reach $48.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the full color lighting technology in the global micro LED market is projected to reach an estimated $48.9 billion by 2028 from $3.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 67.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high quality and energy-efficient lighting technology with wider color gamut and higher contrast ration.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in full color lighting technology in the global micro LED market by application (general lighting and automotive lighting) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/full-color-lighting-technology-in-micro-led-market.aspx

“Automotive lighting market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the full color lighting technology in the global micro LED market is segmented into general lighting and automotive lighting. Lucintel forecasts that the automotive lighting market is expected to remain the largest segment due to due to its increasing application in intelligent headlamp, central tunnel taillight, HDR automotive display, and ambient light applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the full color lighting technology in the global micro LED market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to economic expansion, improved standard of living, urbanization, and ongoing numerous technology advancements in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/full-color-lighting-technology-in-micro-led-market.aspx

Major players of full color lighting technology in the global micro LED market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation, Lumens, Plessy Semiconductor, X-Celeprint, PlayNitride, Plessey Semiconductor, JBD Inc., Ostendo Technologies, and MICLEDI are among the major full color lighting technology in the global micro LED providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/full-color-lighting-technology-in-micro-led-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Micro LED Display Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/micro-led-display-market.aspx

Action Video Game Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/action-video-game-market.aspx

Large Panels in the Global Micro LED Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/large-panels-in-micro-led-market.aspx

Rigid PCB Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/rigid-pcb-market.aspx

Camping Cooler Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/camping-cooler-market.aspx

Portable Bluetooth Speaker Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/portable-bluetooth-speaker-market.aspx

Portable Projector Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/portable-projector-market.aspx

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/ultra-low-temperature-freezer-market.aspx

Portable Electronics Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/portable-electronics-market.aspx

Adventure Video Game Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/micro-led-small-sized-and-medium-sized-panel-market.aspx