Lucintel Forecasts Full Color Display Technology in the Global Micro LED Market to Reach $92.4 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the full color display technology in the global micro LED market is projected to reach an estimated $92.4 billion by 2028 from $6.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 67.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing use of AR headsets in the manufacturing, assembling, education, training, logistics and warehouse, and many other applications and increasing demand for brighter and better display solutions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in full color display technology in the global micro LED market by end use industry (consumer electronics, advertising, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the full color display technology in the global micro LED market is segmented into consumer electronics, advertising, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the emergence of a large number of start-ups with high R&D investments and the increasing importance of AR HMDs or smart glasses in the enterprise and industry applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the full color display technology in the global micro LED market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to increasing investment by electronics giants and growing demand for consumer electronics devices, such as smart devices, AR/VR devices, televisions, and laptops, in the region.

Major players of full color display technology in the global micro LED market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sony, Samsung Electronics, X-Celeprint, Nanosys, Jade bird display, and aledia are among the major full color display technology in the global micro LED providers.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

