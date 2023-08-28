Lucintel Forecasts Fiberboard Market to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the fiberboard market is projected to reach an estimated $36.5 billion by 2028 from $24.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing number of household and construction projects and increasing adoption of fiberboards in the furniture, interior decoration, and construction sectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fiberboard market by board type (hardboard, medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF, and others), application (roofing, sound proofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring & paneling), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on board type, the fiberboard market is segmented into hardboard, medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF market is expected to remain the largest segment as it ensures high strength and durability and resistance to fire and moisture.

“Within the fiberboard market, the Flooring & paneling segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the Flooring & paneling segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of floor panels in industrial manufacturing plants, family homes, commercial office buildings, and computer rooms/data warehousing applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the fiberboard market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising demand for sustainable furniture products in the region.

Major players of fiberboard market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, Kastamonu Entegre, UAB Grigeo Baltwood, Georgia Pacific Building Products, Coillte Group, and Finsa Forest Products are among the major fiberboard providers.

