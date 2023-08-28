Healthcare Information Systems Market: Trends, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities 2023-2030

Healthcare Information Systems Industry | Forecast 2030

Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book – Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Automation Systems, Laboratory Informatics and Revenue Cycle Management Market

Grand View Research’s healthcare information systems industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Healthcare Information System Industry USD 406.4 billion in 2022, 13.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Hospital Information System Market Size USD 118.2 billion in 2022, 17.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Patient Engagement Solution Market Size USD 21.9 billion in 2022, 17.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Size USD 5.8 billion in 2022, 10.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size USD 29.7 billion in 2022, 6.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Population Health Management Market Size USD 57.2 billion in 2022, 22.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Laboratory Informatics Market Size USD 3.7 billion in 2022, 4.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Revenue Cycle Management Size USD 269.2 billion in 2022, 11.2% CAGR (2023-2030)



Access the Global Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Hospital Information System Market Growth & Trends

The global hospital information system market size is expected to reach USD 405.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. Hospital information systems are being increasingly adopted to improve operational efficiency in the legal, administrative, and financial tasks in hospital facilities, which is one of the key factors driving industry growth. Moreover, increasing awareness about advanced IT services and rising demand to curb the growing healthcare costs are other key drivers of the industry. Several benefits associated with HIS, such as lower healthcare expenditure and higher operational efficiency of the systems, are expected to boost the adoption of IT solutions in healthcare facilities.

Hospital information solutions aid in reducing medical and administration errors. Electronic Health Records (EHRs), electronic medical records, patient engagement solutions, and population health management are the key types of information systems registering high adoption among end-users. The growing need for efficient management of a large volume of healthcare data generated and its accessibility by medical practitioners is also driving market growth. Furthermore, IT companies and healthcare settings are entering into collaborations and partnerships to curb the rising costs, streamline data storage, and effectively use data analytics for better healthcare delivery and outcomes coupled with efficient management and distribution of patient data.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Growth & Trends

The global revenue cycle management market size is expected to reach USD 658.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing digitalization of healthcare is driving organizations to adopt healthcare IT solutions such as revenue cycle management (RCM) systems. Unorganized data siloes generated from multiple healthcare functionalities and the increasing need to streamline workflows to enhance productivity and efficiency are driving the adoption of RCM systems and propelling market growth.

The existing healthcare systems are transitioning and readily adopting electronic processes for claims management, coding, and reimbursements. The growing digital literacy across the globe and increasing healthcare IT spending coupled with technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to boost the market growth. Rising demand for workflow optimization and favorable regulatory support from government bodies is shaping development and growth. Transforming healthcare systems and constant technological advancements are driving key players to focus on their innovative product development strategies to enhance the patient-provider relationship in healthcare facilities.

Laboratory Informatics Market Growth & Trends

The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing requirements for life sciences companies to comply with regulatory demands has further promoted the incorporation of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) as it helps professionals understand and fulfill complex regulatory obligations. Furthermore, demand for cost-efficient workflow management systems is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. The rising adoption of LIMS solutions by biobanks, coupled with the increasing demand for integrated healthcare solutions, is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, growing awareness levels amongst the end-use segments and the technological evolution of LIMS solutions are anticipated to fuel the growth in the coming years.

Demand for fully integrated LIMS platforms is growing in accordance with the requirements of the life sciences and research industries to reduce the incidence of errors in data management and improve the qualitative analysis of research information. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the LIMS product segment. Associated benefits of ECM such as database management of large unstructured or structured medical information and supportive government initiatives are expected to contribute to the lucrative growth of the ECM product segment over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare information system market are athenahealth, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Agfa Gevaert Group; McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hewlett Packard; and Agfa Gevaert Group. Mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations & partnerships are continuously adopted by these companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

