The Convergence of Technology and Beauty And Personal Care Products Sector 2023-2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market

Grand View Research’s beauty and personal care products sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry USD 518.56 billion in 2022, 7.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Skin Care Market Size USD 176.29 billion in 2022, 7.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Color Cosmetics Market Size USD 105.67 billion in 2022, 8.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Hair Care Market Size USD 119.13 billion in 2022, 7.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Fragrances Market Size USD 43.24 billion in 2022, 6.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Fragrance Market Growth & Trends

The global fragrance market size is expected to reach USD 91.17 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene among middle-class income groups in the emerging economies including India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil is expected to expand the scope of fragrances over the forecast period.

Personal care is anticipated to emerge as prominent application segment owing to increasing demand for the products including perfume, deodorants, soap, talcum powder, cream, and hair oil. Moreover, rising demand for car and room fresheners coupled with the popularity of aromatherapy in households is anticipated to further fuel the growth. In addition, hospitality has become one of the emerging sectors for fragrances owing to their rising usage to create a pleasant environment. The sector has significant demand for different kinds of fragrances including jasmine, lavender, and eucalyptus which boost up consumers’ mood and create a lively environment.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research



Color Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global color cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 86.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Growing consciousness about physical appearance, along with rising purchasing power in the developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is driving the market for the products.

Furthermore, rapid adoption of the western lifestyle has increased the consumer spending on personal care products. Furthermore, rising women participation in the global workforce has boosted the demand across the world. This women workforce is expected to raise the demand for beauty products in the near future as it represents the main consumer category of the industry.

Skin Care Market Growth & Trends

Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of incorporating skincare products into their routine. As a result, these products offer a range of benefits, such as shielding the skin from environmental harm, minimizing signs of aging, and promoting overall skin health. Additionally, the beauty and self-care culture has experienced a surge in recent years, driven by social media influence and the desire for self-expression and self-pampering. This is expected to boost the skin care product demand over the upcoming years.

Consumers increasingly seek skincare products that offer multiple benefits. Conventional products are multi-functional products that combine skincare steps into one, such as moisturizers with built-in SPF, tinted moisturizers, and BB creams that provide hydration, sun protection, and coverage in a single application. Moreover, manufacturers of conventional skincare products are expanding their reach into emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. These regions present significant growth opportunities, and brands are adapting their products and marketing strategies to cater to the specific preferences and needs of these markets.

Go through the table of content of Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Hair Care Market Growth & Trends

Consumers have become more conscious about the health and appearance of their hair. Concerns such as hair damage, dryness, dandruff, hair loss, and scalp issues have been driving the demand for hair care products over the last few years. Hair care brands continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and technologies. These advancements lead to the creation of new and improved products that offer enhanced benefits, such as nourishment, repair, and protection for different hair types and concerns.

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair. There is a growing trend of conventional hair care products focusing on repairing and protecting damaged hair. These products aim to address concerns related to hair breakage, split ends, and heat damage caused by styling tools and chemical treatments. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers adopt a variety of strategies, including acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and the bolstering of their distribution networks, to achieve maximum company growth and a strong marketplace. Manufacturers of beauty and personal care products goods intend to strengthen their market positions by expanding their clientele. Therefore, major market players are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to achieve business development in the regional market.

The recent developments and innovation strategies by market players have resulted in a positive impact on market growth, wherein companies invest in research and development to introduce new formulations, ingredients, and technologies that offer superior benefits, addressing consumer demands and staying ahead of the competition.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter