Adelaide Flood Master Announces New Technologies For Water Damage Restoration Adelaide

Adelaide, Australia, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a leader in water damage restoration Adelaide, announced today the addition of new technologies to better serve customers impacted by water damage events. The new technologies will allow Adelaide Flood Master to restore properties more efficiently while upholding the highest standards of quality.

They are committed to providing the most advanced solutions for water damage restoration to the residents of Adelaide. Their new technologies enable them to detect and remove even microscopic moisture, restore properties to pre-loss condition, and help homeowners get back to normal life as quickly as possible.

The new technologies Adelaide Flood Master has invested in include:

Advanced moisture detection equipment: Moisture meters and thermal imaging cameras allow technicians to locate moisture behind walls and under floors that would otherwise go undetected. Finding all water damage is critical to preventing the growth of mold and other secondary damage.

Truck-mounted extraction units: New truck-mounted units provide more powerful water extraction, enabling technicians to remove standing water and soak carpets, padding, and floors in less time. The faster water can be extracted, the less overall damage to the property.

Structural drying and dehumidification systems: State-of-the-art drying and dehumidification equipment speeds up the drying process by circulating air and removing excess moisture. Structural drying helps restore properties days faster while reducing the risk of mould growth and secondary water damage.

Ozone treatment: Ozone treatment is used to eliminate mould, bacteria, and odors caused by water damage. By eliminating contaminants at their source, ozone treatment helps create a healthy indoor environment during the restoration process and after the water damage has been repaired.

About the company

Adelaide Flood Master is among the leading service providers for specialized water damage restoration Adelaide. They are well-known for their fast response times, knowledgeable technicians, and extensive experience with water damage restoration. They use proven techniques and modern equipment to get your property back to its pre-damage condition quickly and safely. Adelaide Flood Master is committed to providing the best customer service and superior results. They are certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and have access to the latest technology to ensure that their customers receive the highest quality of service and the best restoration results.

With its team of highly trained technicians available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Adelaide Flood Master aims to respond to calls within 60 minutes to minimize damage and restore properties as quickly as possible. They are experts in water damage restoration for all types of residential and commercial buildings.

Adelaide Flood Master will be able to provide better and more efficient services to their clients. This will help save time and money for those affected by water damage in Adelaide. The Adelaide Flood Master is committed to providing their clients with the most efficient and cost-effective solutions to their water damage problems. With these new technologies, they are confident that they will be able to provide their clients with the best possible service.

With faster response and restoration times, as well as advanced sanitation technologies, Adelaide Flood Master is committed to providing the best water damage remediation services in Adelaide.

