Navigating Complexity: Market Challenges and Growth Prospects in Plastic Processing Machinery Sector

Grand View Research’s plastic processing machinery industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.



Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry USD 21.13 billions in 2022

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Size USD 11.75 billions in 2022, 4.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market Size USD 6.41 billions in 2022, 4.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Size USD 2.97 billions in 2022, 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Growth & Trends

The global plastic injection molding machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of plastic injection molding machines in the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries is likely to be the key driver for the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Plastic injection molding is suitable for producing various exterior automotive components such as mudguards, door panels, wheel arches, grilles, trunk trims, front and rear covers, and outside car door trims. Automotive injection molding is an important manufacturing process in the automotive industry, where safety, consistency, and quality are critical.

The automobile end-use category accounts for a sizable portion of the injection molding machine market. A variety of automobile parts, such as outer body panels, bumpers, spoilers, dashboards, and electrical housings, are made using plastic injection molding machines. Many automotive interior parts are manufactured using plastic injection molding as well as the instrumentation components, interior surfaces, glove boxes, dashboard faceplates, air vents, and other items. Rapid growth in demand for automotive components has boosted global automobile production, resulting in a high demand for injection-molded parts in the automotive industry.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Growth & Trends

The global plastic extrusion machine market size is expected to reach USD 9,020.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing penetration of plastics in the manufacturing of consumer electronics is expected to be one of the critical factors for the growth of plastic extrusion machine. In addition, plastic extruded parts are widely used for manufacturing structures & bodies of television sets, video recorders, cameras, and laptops. Moreover, motor housings and interior frames are manufactured using the extrusion process.

The demand for plastic extrusion machine is rising owing to the ability of plastics to be formed into complex shapes and the relative ease compared to metals or ceramics. Moreover, surged usage of engineering-grade plastics for producing pipe, fencing, window frames, plastic films, wire insulation, and deck railing is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Plastic extruded parts provide a solution for high volume and cost-efficiency. The recent trend of lightweight in the automotive industry to enhance fuel efficiency has resulted in increased use of plastic extruded parts coupled with the growing adoption of extruded products in the packaging industry is projected to drive the market of plastic extrusion machines over the forecast period.

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Growth & Trends

The global plastic blow molding machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030, growing at 3.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand for packaged goods in the food and beverage industry, increasing use of plastic blow molding machines in the production of industrial and automotive components, and rising need for plastic packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry are major factors driving market revenue growth.

In addition, the machines are widely used in several applications and sectors including plastic packaging, chemical, automobile, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, edible oils, FMCG, and others. The surge in demand for sanitizing and cleaning products fueled the adoption of blow molding machines to manufacture sanitizers, hand soaps, and hydrogels.

Plastic packaging alternatives are in high demand in the pharmaceutical business because they protect drugs from contamination and extend their shelf life. Plastic blow molding machines are used to create containers, plastic bottles, and vials, often used as packaging materials in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH announced the introduction of the BM 902D, a new, high-performance blow molding machine, in 2021. The machine has a cutting-edge hydraulic system and an intuitive user interface and is built to create massive parts with excellent precision and productivity.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the plastic processing machinery market include Arburg GmbH + Co KG., KraussMaffei, Haitian International, Milacron, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH., Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, UBE Machinery Corporation, Ltd., and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. The manufacturers of plastic processing machinery adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market penetration and cater to the changing technological requirements of various end-users such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and electronics, among others.

