Wallpaper Industry: Consumer Behavior Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Wallpaper Industry Data Book Covers Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper, and Fabric Wallpaper Market

The global Wallpaper Industry generated over USD 1,733.42 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period.

Grand View Research's wallpaper industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Vinyl Wallpaper Market Growth & Trends

The global Vinyl Wallpaper Market size was valued at USD 632.61 million in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. The significant popularity of this product type in both the residential and commercial sectors can be ascribed to the need for vinyl-based wallpapers. Vinyl wallpaper demand is increasing as a result of peel-and-stick wallpaper’s convenience. They are constructed using an adhesive base and a vinyl film on top.

Solid-sheet vinyl and fabric coated with vinyl are two types of vinyl-based wallpapers. Moreover, architects and interior designers prefer vinyl-based wallpapers because they can be used successfully in both high- and low-traffic areas. In addition to being in a variety of finishes and colors, vinyl-based wallpapers are also more durable, which increases demand for them.

Due to their ease of cleaning and high durability, the market for wallpapers made of vinyl is growing. Also, the vinyl wall covering may be simply restored if it is damaged. Vinyl is a good option for high-traffic environments like schools and hospitals because of its fire resistance. For instance, Dovely, an Italian company, offers the fire-resistant vinyl-coated wallpaper SILHOUETTE MOUNTAIN. It is a high-quality, 290g, vinyl-coated, paper-backed digital wallpaper.

Paper Wallpaper Market Growth & Trends

The global Paper Wallpaper Market size was valued at USD 188.66 million in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Wallpapers that have been digitally printed on paper are environmentally friendly. They are made with all-natural components. In addition, there are no potentially harmful chemicals in the wallpaper glue. Faux Caning digitally printed wallpapers are available from Wallshoppe, a U.S.-based manufacturer. They are manufactured from paper that is 100% nontoxic, eco-friendly, matte-finished, and sustainably manufactured paper is scratch-resistant.

The growing specialty paper market includes the market for wallpaper base paper. The wallpaper base paper sector has recently relocated to developing countries as a result of elements including rising raw material and labor costs, as well as the ever-rising degree of technical equipment, product quality, and localized advantages of wallpaper paper base companies in emerging countries. China’s paper wallpaper sector has grown particularly quickly in recent years, with improvements made to the industry’s size, innovation, and product quality.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Wallpaper industry are:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG.

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

