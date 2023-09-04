Antibodies Market Research: Future Strategies 2023-2030

Antibodies Industry | Forecast 2030

Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market

Grand View Research’s antibodies industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the data book, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Antibody Production Market Insights

The global antibody production market size was valued at USD 16.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.92% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies, has led to the rapid growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. With the urgent need for therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to combat the virus, there has been a surge in demand for antibody production services.

The global antibody production market based on product, process, type, end-use, and region: In 2022, the consumables segment dominated the market with a market share of 55.93% and is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumables include a wide range of products such as reagents, kits, media, buffers, and other materials that are used in the production of antibodies. The increasing demand for antibodies for research, diagnostics, and therapeutics has led to a corresponding rise in the demand for consumables. In addition, the increasing adoption of automated systems for antibody production has also contributed to the growth of the consumables segment.

Polyclonal Antibodies Market Insights

The global polyclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.01% from 2023 to 2030. This is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer across the globe, increasing technological advancements in antibody-based drugs, and the rising R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry. Moreover, as compared to monoclonal antibodies, the manufacturing cost of polyclonal antibodies is less. Polyclonal antibodies (pAbs) are widely used in qualitative and quantitative biological analysis and various diagnostic testing.

The global polyclonal antibodies market based on product, application, source, end-user, and region: In 2022, the secondary antibodies segment dominated the market with a market share of 56.14%. Secondary Abs bind to primary Abs that are raised against the target antigen and amplify the signal through various detection methods including ELISA, Western blotting, and Immunohistochemistry. In addition, secondary Abs are typically produced by immunizing host animals, such as rabbits, goats, or mice along with the immunoglobulin (Ig) of the same species as the primary antibody. Thus, this leads to the production of polyclonal secondary Abs that can recognize multiple epitopes on primary Abs, henceforth increasing the sensitivity and specificity of the assay.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights

The global monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 210.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04% from 2023 to 2030. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others are increasing the demand for biologics, which is anticipated to serve as a key factor driving the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market. Similarly, increasing applications of mAb therapies for targeted therapies and rising awareness about such therapies amongst patients and physicians is expected to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

The global monoclonal antibodies market based on source type, production type, application, end-use, and region: The human source type held the largest share and accounted for 54.3% of the market value in 2022. Human mAbs offer efficient modulation in effector functions and are less immunogenic as compared to chimeric or humanized mAbs. Such antibodies can be produced through the use of phage display and hybridoma technologies in transgenic mice. As a result, with recent technological progress in genetic engineering, the production of fully human mAbs is anticipated to gain traction in the near future.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 73.79 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.20% from 2023 to 2030. Monoclonal antibody-based immunotherapy is a major element of cancer therapy besides surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. mAbs have been recognized as one of the utmost successful therapeutic approaches for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies in the last 20 years. The rising prevalence of cancer and increasing drug approvals along with a robust pipeline are the key factors augmenting the market growth. Millions of people globally stand to benefit both from the current monoclonal antibody-based therapies and those that are in development.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market based on type, application, end-user, and region: The humanized segment held the highest market share of 40.58% in 2022. Humanized monoclonal antibodies are engineered to replace the mouse-related immunogenic or epitope structures. Due to the low cost, availability, and quick production time for mouse monoclonal antibodies, the humanization of mouse monoclonal antibodies has been applied on a large scale, thereby driving the growth of the market. In addition, 50% of newly approved mAbs are humanized monoclonal antibodies.

Research Antibodies Market Insights

The global research antibodies market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% from 2023 to 2030. B cells are responsible for producing antibodies, which are essential components of the human immune system. These molecules are ideal probes for studying cells since they can attach themselves to particular molecules and can be employed to separate or identify important chemicals found in cells. These attributes of antibodies are anticipated to drive their adoption in various research applications in the near future. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created lucrative opportunities in the research antibodies market. Several leading pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D to create brand-new vaccinations, treatments, and testing tools for this pandemic.

The global research antibodies market on the basis of product, type, technology, source, application, end-use, and region: The primary antibodies segment captured the highest revenue share of 74.46% in 2022, and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing availability of primary antibodies using rabbit, mouse, goat, and other species as host, and the wide range of utility offered by such antibodies for applications in the R&D space. Also, owing to the usage of primary antibodies for frequently performed laboratory procedures, such as staining and imaging, the segment is predicted to grow at an exponential rate.

Custom Antibody Market Insights

The global custom antibody market size was valued at USD 147.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for customized diagnostic and therapeutic treatments has encouraged players to invest in product development and expansion strategies. For instance, in January 2023, Creative Biolabs introduced a series of services, including therapeutic antibodies, to complement its therapeutic segment. The company is expected to offer comprehensive services of therapeutic antibody development. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the workflow by market players are likely to support end-users with the process of development.

The global custom antibody market based on type, service, source, application, end-user, and region. Monoclonal antibodies held the major share of the custom antibodies market in 2022 with 50.6%. This dominant market share is attributed to high R&D investments by prominent market players. In addition, the increasing risk of lifestyle-related chronic diseases is anticipated to drive clinical urgency to incorporate these systems, thus propelling the custom antibodies market over the forecast period. However, custom monoclonal antibodies are relatively expensive, resulting in a higher cost of production for the end-users. Thus, the high production cost is likely to hamper segment growth in the long run.

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Insights

The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.01% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the industry is attributed to various factors, such as benefits over other antibody forms, rising R&D investments, and increasing adoption of novel diagnostic procedures. For instance, in January 2023, Xeno Thera published a favorable result on the use of XAV-19, a glycol-humanized polyclonal antibody, to treat all variants of COVID-19. The product is under clinical trials since 2020 and over 700 patients participated in the trials.

The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market on the basis of type, product, application, end-user, and region: The mouse segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.59% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the predominant use of these animals for polyclonal antibody production. Mice’s immune system is similar to the human immune system, their functions of all the genes and the development of egg and sperm are in the same way as a human. This genetic semblance helps researchers reduce the variability. Mice are easy to breed and economically friendly too. For instance, Bio X Cell offers mouse polyclonal antibodies ranging from USD 159 for 1 mg to USD 4,155 for 100 mg. These price ranges differ for non-profit and academic organizations.

Key players operating in the Antibodies Industry are –

Some of the major players are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Abcam plc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company among many others.

