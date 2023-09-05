Stem Cells Industry To Be Driven By The Expanding Development Of Precision Medicine

Stem cells industry data book covers human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells production, mesenchymal stem cells, stem cells and cancer stem cells market.

Grand View Research’s Stem Cells Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in five reports and one sector report overview.

Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Insights

The human embryonic stem cells market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2030. These are the pluripotent cells that possess the ability to get differentiated into all germ layers. Rising demand owing to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders is anticipated to boost growth. Research carried out in order to utilize them for disease eradication is expected to support projected growth. Controlled differentiation that can be achieved in tissue committed cells through the co-culturing with basic fibroblast growth factor is expected to induce growth.

Variation in the policies across the globe is expected to impact the global human embryonic stem cell market development. North America dominated the market with respect to revenue generation as a result of the presence of several prominent entities incorporated in the U.S. As hESC research is permitted in Belgium, Finland, UK, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, Europe is estimated to follow North America in revenue generation. Moreover, the government of Asian countries is supportive of hESC research thus boosting growth in this region.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Insights

The induced pluripotent stem cells production market was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2023-2030. The potential of stem cell-based therapies, increasing capital investments for stem cell-based research, the growing incidence of cancer, and multiple advantages of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) over Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) are driving the market growth significantly. The increase in research activities during the COVID-19 pandemic also boosted iPSCs-based research activities. The continuous strive by scientists to develop novel treatment and therapies to manage the SARS CoV-2 infection have driven the demand for iPSCs as research tools. In addition, as induced pluripotent stem cells are capable of generating physiologically similar organ models or organoids, these cells can be used to understand the pathophysiology of the virus infection in humans.

North America held the largest revenue share of 59.3% in 2021. The growing incidence of chronic diseases in this region, developed healthcare infrastructure, funds from private & government initiatives, and strategic business models are driving the revenue generation in the marketspace. In addition, North America is also observing the highest number of clinical trials for iPSCs. Currently, there are more than 58 clinical trials that are underway in this region. Moreover, institutes like NIH, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and many more support induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) related research activities.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market insights

The mesenchymal stem cells market was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. An increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders coupled with rising implication of stem cells in management of these chronic conditions are anticipated to drive global mesenchymal stem cell market. In addition, increasing popularity of regenerative medicine and surge in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies to develop novel therapies by using mesenchymal stem cells is another factor propelling market growth forward.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.28% in 2022. A substantial number of clinical trials are underway to assess the efficacy and safety of mesenchymal stem cells as a viable treatment, for several life-threatening diseases in the U.S. Furthermore, a significant number of major companies that are engaged in the supply and commercialization of MSCs are headquartered in the North America. In addition, supportive government legislation, rising demand for innovative therapeutics, and increasing efforts from market participants to develop advanced mesenchymal stem cell therapies for managing chronic disorders. These factors have contributed to the dominance of the region in the market.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Insights

Cancer stem cells market was valued at USD 2.59 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023-2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Currently, oncology therapeutics has entered a new era with conventional therapies such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, & surgeries on one side and stem cell therapies on another side.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the cancer stem cells market in 2016 due to the presence of a substantial number of organizations engaged in conducting R&D activities related to stem cell therapy. There are several internationally recognized hospitals and medical institutes, such as Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center, which offer stem cell transplant therapies. Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising region in the arena owing to the presence of several organizations in the region that focus on R&D of stem cells. Moreover, funding agencies are providing grants to research communities to accelerate their scientific research on cancer stem cells in Asian countries.

Stem Cells Market Insights

The stem cells market was valued at USD 13.26 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. The growing development of precision medicine, increase in the number of cell therapy production facilities and rising number of clinical trials are expected to be major driving factors of the market. Recent advances in the stem cells therapeutics and the tissue engineering hold the potential to draw the attention for treatment of several diseases. Furthermore, increasing demand for stem cells banking and rise in research activities pertaining to stem cells production, storage, and characterization are also expected to fuel the revenue growth for the market. Technological improvements in the parent and ancillary market for stem cells usage are some of the other factors that reinforce the expected growth in demand for stem cells over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.56% in 2022. Presence of innovators and key market players has resulted into higher penetration of market products in the region. North America leads the market owing to strong biotechnology industry, presence of key players, extensive R&D and promotion of personalized medicines. The region accounts for the highest revenue share. Moreover, growth in this region can be further attributed to rising government initiative for promoting stem cell therapies. For instance, in March 2020, the government of Canada invested around USD 7 million in regenerative medicine and stem cell research. It will support 9 transnational projects and 4 clinical trials in the country for growing regenerative medicine sector.

Stem Cells Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space.

Key players operating in the stem cells industry are –

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

• Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

• CellGenix GmbH

• Angel Biotechnology

• PromoCell GmbH

• Kite Pharma

• Lonza

• Cellartis AB

• Celgene Corporation

• Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

• Osiris Therapeutics

• Genea Biocells

• Waisman Biomanufacturing

• Bioheart Inc.

• Tigenix

• Caladrius Biosciences

• Gamida Cell