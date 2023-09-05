Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Analysis Report by Product, Application and Segment

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book Covers Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare, and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market

The global Facial Rejuvenation Products industry was estimated USD 104.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Facial Rejuvenation Products industry data book, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Facial Injectable Market Insights

The global facial injectable market size was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. A growing focus on physical appearance among consumers has led to an increased demand for facial injectables in recent years. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures due to various beauty campaigns being organized by key players in the market is also a driving factor for market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the time spent on video calls. Popularly known as the ‘Zoom Boom’, several adults are becoming more aware of their appearance. This has increased demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most popular products preferred.

Patients are also opting for cosmetic surgeries owing to the ease of recovery while staying at home. Thus, the market witnessed a spike in demand during the pandemic and this trend is expected to boost further. The presence of well-established key players like Allergan; Sinclair Pharma; Galderma with comprehensive injectable fillers portfolios treating a broad range of skin indications like wrinkles, pigmentation, plumping of lips, and scars, restoring facial fullness. Furthermore, demand enhancing facial contours is also expected to drive the demand for facial injectable procedures thereby boosting market revenue. Increasing social media exposure, rising effectiveness, and approvals for facial injectables as well as the escalating desire among the global population to look aesthetically appealing and young are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Minimally invasive surgeries are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries. For instance, according to the American Society of plastic surgeons, nearly 18 million aesthetic treatments were undertaken by Americans in 2020. Moreover, nearly 16 million of these were done using cosmetic products, signaling an overwhelming demand for minimally invasive treatment from patients.Thus, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the availability of a wide range of such treatment options drives the market growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Insights

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. The negative social stigma associated with acne and the rising consumption of cosmetics by both men and women, especially from emerging economies are majorly estimated to drive the market growth. The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the majority of the cosmetic products are not a medical necessity, lockdown in several countries led to the closure of several beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, the online sales of anti-acne cosmetics surged by the end of 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Moreover, the incidence of acne increased during the pandemic, which, in turn, accelerated the market growth. Acne is a highly prevalent skin disorder among adolescents. According to an article published by the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, more than 95% of boys and nearly 85% of girls are affected by acne during their adolescence. Out of these, nearly 40% experience moderate‐to‐severe acne and nearly 50% continue to have acne in their adulthood. The high prevalence of acne, especially in the young population, is anticipated to fuel market growth. The anti-acne mask segment in the U.S is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Acne patients are prone to suffer from anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, poor quality of life, and loneliness. This can be attributed to the emotional and mental associations that an individual has with his/her appearance. According to a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, decreased self-esteem and increased embarrassment were observed in nearly 64% and about 89% of women with moderate and severe acne, respectively. These psychological issues are anticipated to prompt patients to seek cosmetic solutions to improve their appearance, thereby driving market growth. These psychological effects are also indirectly fueled by the increasing usage of social media and photo-editing apps.

Go through the table of content of Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Mergers & acquisitions are one of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by market players. For instance, L’Oréal, is planning to undertake mergers& acquisitions in India to expand its skin and make-up portfolio to meet the country’s increasing demand for cosmetic products. The manufacturers of skin booster products are aiming to strengthen their tie-ups with aesthetic facilities like dermatology clinics and Medspa in order to generate revenue. For instance, in October 2020, Allergan acquired the aesthetics division of Luminera which is an Israeli Research And Development company specializing in dermal fillers that are easy for injectors to work with and provide natural-looking, skin rejuvenating results

Key players operating in the Facial Rejuvenation Products industry are:

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter