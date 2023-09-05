The Role of Automation in Clinical Laboratory Sector Efficiency

Clinical Laboratory Industry | Forecast 2030

Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book – Clinical Laboratory Tests and Clinical Laboratory Service Market

The global clinical laboratory markets combine to account for USD 321.20 billion in revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 493.72 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 5.52% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s clinical laboratory industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Insights

The global clinical laboratory tests market size was estimated at USD 103.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. The clinical laboratory tests market is witnessing growth due to factors such as the rising geriatric population, the growing prevalence of target diseases, and the introduction of innovative solutions to meet the growing demand of the market for clinical tests. The healthcare and diagnostics industry has been largely impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The clinical laboratory tests market has witnessed adverse effects of the pandemic. For instance, LabCorp experienced a decline in overall sales of 8.9% in 2020. This can also be attributed to the overall decline in the number of routine health checkups during the pandemic, leading to a decrease in the number of clinical chemistry tests conducted. However, the number of tests conducted has rebounded to normal, which implies that COVID-19 pandemic has had no long-term adverse impact on the market.

The global clinical laboratory tests market based on type, end-use, and region: The HbA1c tests segment held the largest share of market in 2022. The rise in the patient population with diabetes and cholesterol abnormalities is anticipated to propel segment growth, as patients with fluctuations in HbA1c face an increased risk of complications related to diabetes. Moreover, the launch of newer laboratory tests is expected to further propel the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, OmegaQuant launched the HbA1c Test, for the measurement of the amount of blood sugar in the blood. In addition, in May 2022, LabCorp launched LabCorp on demand, an at-home collection device for diabetes risk testing. Such novel launches enable better access to a wide range of laboratory tests for evaluating blood sugar levels.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book – Clinical Laboratory Tests and Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research



Clinical Laboratory Service Market Insights

The global clinical laboratory service market size was estimated at USD 217.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is witnessing growth due to factors, such increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing demand for early diagnostic tests. Moreover, rapid advancements in data management and sample preparation due to the growing volumes of testing samples are anticipated to boost industry growth during the forecast period. However, there was a decrease in routine testing during the first quarter of 2021 due to the lockdown, but the industry has gradually begun to witness growth owing to increased testing volume for COVID-19. There was a gradual increase in the number of people suffering from COVID-19.

The global clinical laboratory services market based on test type, service provider, application, and region: The clinical chemistry segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 55.00% in 2022. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the presence of numerous clinical chemistry tests involved in the pathology analysis of body fluids, including analysis of urine, plasma, serum, and other body fluids. For instance, in July 2022, EDAN Instruments, Inc. launched a next-generation ABG solution designed to reduce the burden in a patient care setting. Clinical chemistry tests form an integral part of basic-level diagnosis and laboratory testing. Techniques, such as spectrophotometry, immunoassay, and electrophoresis, are used to measure the concentration of different types of molecules present in the collected sample.

Go through the table of content of Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Clinical Laboratory Industry, By Clinical Laboratory Tests

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market, By Test Type Complete Blood Count HGB/HCT Tests Basic Metabolic Panel BUN Creatinine Tests Electrolytes Testing HbA1c Tests Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests Liver Panel Tests Hepatitis Bile Duct Obstruction Liver Cirrhosis Liver Cancer Bone Disease Autoimmune Disorders Others Renal Panel Tests Lipid Panel Tests Others

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market, By End Use Primary Clinics Complete Blood Count HGB/HCT Tests Basic Metabolic Panel BUN Creatinine Tests Electrolytes Testing HbA1c Tests Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests Liver Panel Tests Renal Panel Tests Lipid Panel Tests Others Central Laboratories Complete Blood Count HGB/HCT Tests Basic Metabolic Panel BUN Creatinine Tests Electrolytes Testing HbA1c Tests Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests Liver Panel Tests Renal Panel Tests Lipid Panel Tests Others



Clinical Laboratory Industry, By Clinical Laboratory Service

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, By Test Type Human & Tumor Genetics Clinical Chemistry Medical Microbiology & Cytology Other Esoteric Tests

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, By Service Providers Hospital-Based Laboratories Stand-Alone Laboratories Clinic-Based Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Service Market, By Service Providers Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services Toxicology Testing Services Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services Drug Discovery & Development Related Services Other Clinical Laboratory Services



Clinical Laboratory Industry, By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Norway Sweden Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Singapore Thailand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



Key players operating in the Clinical Laboratory Industry are –

Some of the key players in the clinical laboratory market include Abbott, ARUP Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Healthscope, Labco, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Merck KGaA, Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Inc., Cinven, DaVita Inc., SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, and Almac Group

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter