Schwab Gasparini (SG) Celebrates Victory with Dismissal of Significant Legal Cases

White Plains, NY, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Esteemed legal firm Schwab Gasparini (SG) proudly announces a series of remarkable achievements, securing dismissals in two federal cases and two potentially seven-figure exposure claims. These resounding triumphs signify a watershed moment for the firm.

State Action Doctrine Rulings Break New Ground

SG has achieved remarkable success with dismissals in two parallel cases within the Southern District of New York and the Northern District of New York. These rulings mark a groundbreaking shift within the Second Circuit, as they are the first instances where a district court has rejected the extension of the state action doctrine to private companies engaged in quasi-governmental activities.

In these cases, namely Kaplan v. County of Orange et.al., 528 F. Supp3d 141 (SDNY 2021) and Coppola v. Blarcum et. Al., 2020 WL 6888051 (NDNY 2020), SG provided adept representation to mental health professionals. This momentous precedent could potentially alleviate state action liability for mental health evaluators, both in emergency and non-emergency contexts. Notable leadership was exhibited by Partner Lou Gasparini, supported by attorneys Jay Campbell and Adrienne Odierna.

Dismissals Achieved in High-Stakes Exposure Claims

SG has secured dismissals in two high-profile exposure claims, with claims surpassing seven figures. A Westchester County lawsuit centered on a plaintiff’s fall outside a chain donut store, while an Ulster County lawsuit involved a deceased hotel guest’s estate. SG’s expertise prevailed as they successfully demonstrated compliance with New York State Regulations, ultimately clearing their clients from liability.

These victories underscore SG’s commitment to impeccable legal representation, strategic collaboration, and the utilization of legal analytics. Founding Partner Louis Gasparini, along with attorney Caitriona Robbins, led the defense in the Westchester case. Meanwhile, SG Partners Lou Gasparini and Michael Delvecchio spearheaded the triumph in the Ulster County matter.

About Schwab Gasparini : Founded in 2007 by legal professionals with extensive training from larger litigation law firms, Schwab Gasparini offers clients the perfect blend of comprehensive services coupled with personalized responsiveness. Three core principles drive the firm’s success: efficient representation, collaborative client engagement, and data-driven strategy implementation.

