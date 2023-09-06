Revolutionary TMJ Treatment Now Available at Schuessler Orthodontics in Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK, USA, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Schuessler Orthodontics, a leading provider of orthodontic care in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is proud to announce the introduction of cutting-edge Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) treatment services. This innovative addition to our practice reaffirms our commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our patients.

TMJ disorders can cause severe discomfort, including jaw pain, headaches, and difficulty chewing. Schuessler Orthodontics now offers a comprehensive approach to TMJ treatment, providing patients with a solution to alleviate their discomfort and improve their overall oral health.

Our state-of-the-art TMJ treatment program is designed to address the root causes of TMJ disorders, offering patients personalized care plans tailored to their specific needs. By combining advanced diagnostic tools with our team’s expertise, we aim to provide effective and long-lasting relief for TMJ-related issues.

Schuessler Orthodontics has a longstanding reputation for excellence in orthodontics, offering traditional braces, clear aligners, and other orthodontic solutions to patients of all ages. With the inclusion of TMJ treatment, the practice continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of the community.

Schuessler Orthodontics, located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has been a trusted name in orthodontic care for over 20 years. Led by Dr. Scott Schuessler, our practice is dedicated to providing top-quality orthodontic services to patients of all ages. We are committed to staying at the forefront of orthodontic technology and techniques to ensure the best possible care for our patients.

For more information about Schuessler Orthodontics and our new TMJ treatment services, please contact us at 405-939-4068