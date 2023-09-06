Leading Merrick Orthodontic Group Offers Cutting-Edge Dental Care and Smile Transformations

Merrick, NY, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office, a trusted name in orthodontic care, is proud to announce its commitment to providing top-tier dental services to the Merrick community. With a focus on patient-centered care and the latest advancements in orthodontics, Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office is your go-to destination for achieving a beautiful, healthy smile.

At Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office, our team of highly skilled orthodontists and dental professionals is dedicated to enhancing the oral health and confidence of our patients. Our services encompass a wide range of orthodontic treatments tailored to meet individual needs, including:

Traditional Braces:

Offering time-tested solutions to straighten teeth effectively.

Invisalign®:

Providing a discreet and comfortable alternative to traditional braces.

Clear Aligners:

Customized treatment plans for both adults and teens.

Early Orthodontic Care:

Addressing orthodontic issues in children to prevent more extensive treatment later.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Merrick community and serve as a trusted resource for orthodontic care,” said Dr. Khan, the lead orthodontist at Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office. “Our mission is to create beautiful, healthy smiles while ensuring a comfortable and stress-free experience for our patients.”

Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office takes pride in its state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest technology to provide precise and efficient orthodontic treatments. The team is dedicated to staying updated with the latest industry trends and continuously improving their skills to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

In addition to exceptional orthodontic care, Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office places a strong emphasis on patient education. They are committed to helping patients understand their treatment options, financial considerations, and insurance coverage.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office’s services, please visit their website at https://skhanortho.com/ or call (631) 659-5812.

About Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office:

Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office is a leading orthodontic office located in Merrick, NY. With a dedicated team of experienced orthodontists and a commitment to patient-centered care, they offer a wide range of orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, Invisalign®, and clear aligners. Khan Orthodontic Group – Merrick Office is dedicated to helping patients achieve the smile of their dreams while ensuring a positive and comfortable experience.