Enhancing Workplace Safety: Hand Protection Equipment Industry Solutions

Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

By material, the nitrile segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors

Based on product, powder-free gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of over 74.0% in 2022 on account of the rising preference for non-powdered gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing

The medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 79.9% in 2022 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants

The market in India is likely to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growing healthcare industry owing to the rising expenditure by the public and private players and growing disposable incomes

Nitrile Gloves Market Report Highlights

The powder free segment contributed to 72.8% of the global revenue share in 2022 owing to their increasing preference across numerous industries, including medical, food processing, and chemical

The penetration of disposable nitrile gloves is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030 on account of their cost-effectiveness, ease-of-disposal characteristics, and rising demand from healthcare and F&B industries

The market in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period on account of factors such as increasing demand for PPE, greater health awareness, and increasing expenditure by the public and private players in the healthcare industry

In March 2020, Hartalega Holdings Berhad announced a land purchase to expand its glove production facilities in Sepang, Malaysia, as the demand for hand protection surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report Highlights

The natural rubber material segment contributed to the maximum revenue share in 2022. These materials are flexible and easy to wear & use, which makes them ideal for use in handling water-based or biological materials

The demand for surgical disposable medical gloves is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 on account of precise sizing and design that offers high accuracy and tactile sensitivity as required by healthcare workers

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, which increased the number of hospital visits and re-admissions

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure including hospitals and clinics coupled with rising medical tourism

In December 2021, Supermax Corp. Berhad incorporated Maxter Healthcare Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the U.S. to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical gloves

Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

The spunlace technology segment accounted for the revenue share in 2022. This technology offers a high strength-to-weight ratio, soft & even surface, good absorbency, and excellent processability to the nonwoven materials

It also offers low processing costs and lint-free nonwoven disposable gloves. This makes it a cost-efficient and eco-friendly manufacturing process

The pre-soaped product segment will register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. In healthcare institutions, where there is a high risk of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired diseases, pre-soaped nonwoven disposable gloves are most frequently utilized

Rising demand for pre-soaped gloves intended for cleaning extra-sensitive skin of patients during radiation treatment, as it cannot be cleaned using soap and water, is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period

The healthcare technology segment accounted for a significant share of the global revenue in 2022. The segment is expanding owing to the high product demand due to increased cases of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs)

In addition, rising medical spending in developing nations like India with the growing demand for improved healthcare services will support the growth of this segment

Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022. The rising aging population and increasing cases of chronic diseases & HAIs are expected to drive the product demand in the region

Rubber Gloves Market Report Highlights

The natural rubber segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to widespread use of these products in the medical and food & beverage sectors on account of their features, such as high elasticity and chemical resistance

The adoption of disposable rubber gloves is estimated to witness a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the low cost and single-use characteristic of these products

The powder-free products segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the suitability of these products for use in damp environments and the presence of strict regulations prohibiting the use of powdered gloves, which can cause skin infections

Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to high product adoption in heavy-duty sectors to minimize infections and hand injuries

Moreover, significant demand in nations, such as Italy, Ukraine, France, and Croatia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic supported the region’s growth

Market participants’ strategies for gaining a competitive advantage include supply chain development, partnerships, value chain integration, and distribution network growth

Competitive Insights

Major players in the hand protection equipment market include Top Glove Corp. Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Superior Gloves, Adenna LLC, MCR Safety, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Ammex Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sempermed USA, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc. The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Ansell Ltd. signed a distribution partnership with OneMed, a provider of medical supplies and support systems, with an existing distribution network in the Nordics. Manufacturers have also started expanding their businesses through mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

