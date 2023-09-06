Ecosmob Technologies Takes The Stage At ClueCon 2023

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies proudly returned as a key sponsor and contributor to this year’s ClueCon, hosted in Chicago, IL. Ruchir Brahmbhatt, the co-found

er and CTO of Ecosmob Technologies, was once again among the high-profile speakers at the conference.

ClueCon is an annual gathering of technical experts, developers, and industry leaders who share a common interest in real-time communication technologies and open-source projects. Founded in 2005 by the minds behind the FreeSWITCH open-source project, the conference attracts a diverse audience ranging from software developers to executives keen on the future of real-time communication.

This year, Ruchir Brahmbhatt engaged the ClueCon audience with his riveting presentation on ‘Unleashing the Potential of AI in Telephony Security & Analysis: Advanced Voice Biometrics and Transcription Technology.’ He said, “As AI technologies mature, we must integrate them into telephony for enhanced security measures and nuanced analytics. ClueCon serves as the perfect platform to delve into these next-generation tools.”

A longstanding expert in the realm of real-time communication, Ecosmob Technologies has set benchmarks in the development of customized communication solutions. The company has a vast experience with various open-source projects such as:

FreeSWITCH

WebRTC

Kamailio

OpenSIPS

Asterisk

These continued advancements have elevated Ecosmob’s standing in the telecommunication industry and provided valuable insights and solutions to its clientele.

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines, quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-technologies-takes-stage-at-cluecon-2023/