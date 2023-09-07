Lucintel Forecasts Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Radiation-Hardened Electronic market is projected to reach an estimated $ 2.0 billion by 2028 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand of communication satellites for reconnaissance and surveillance operations, rising number of space missions, and considerable use of these technologies for developing power management devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Radiation-Hardened Electronic market by product type (mixed signal ICs, processors & controllers, memory, and power management), component (radiation-hardening by design and radiation-hardening by process), manufacturing technique (commercial-off-the-shelf and custom made), application (space, aerospace & defense, nuclear power plant, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Power management market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the radiation-hardened electronic market is segmented into mixed signal ICs, processors & controllers, memory, and power management. Lucintel forecasts that the power management market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing need for these devices in outer spaces, which ensures extreme durability against high-energy charged particles and ionizing radiation.

“Within the radiation-hardened electronic market, the space segment is expected to remain the largest segment in application.

Based on application, the radiation-hardened segment is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the rising number of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) projects and space missions and growing number of satellites equipped with radiation-hardened electronic are being launched in the space.

“North America will dominate the Radiation-Hardened Electronic market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, supportive government investment for advanced radiation-hardened electronic for space projects, and increasing number of users for satellite-based telemetry and communication systems in the region.

Major players of Radiation-Hardened Electronic market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Microchip Technology, BAE Systems, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Xilinx, Texas Instruments are among the major radiation-hardened electronic providers.

