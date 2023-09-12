Recycled Plastics Industry: End-use Estimates and Scope Analysis, 2023-2030

Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book Covers Recycled Polyethylene, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET), Recycled Polypropylene, Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Recycled Polystyrene Market

The global Recycled Plastics Industry was estimated at USD 47.61 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s recycled plastics sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Recycled Polyethylene Market Insights

The global Recycled Polyethylene Market size was estimated at USD 12.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Polyethylene includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Polyethylene dominated the recycled plastics market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising consumption of polyethylene for producing reusable bags, agriculture films, toys, milk bottles, housewares, containers, shampoo bottles, trays, food packaging films, and toys. Furthermore, properties such as excellent solvent resistance, high tensile strength, flexibility, toughness, and relative transparency drive the demand for polyethylene in the recycled plastics market.

Recycled HDPE is mainly used to manufacture milk cartons, cutting boards, garbage bins, pens, plastics, fencing, tables, lumber, and bottles. Recycled HDPE offers stiffness with a highly crystalline structure and high density. LDPE waste is mainly generated from household products such as grocery bags, squeezable bottles, plastic wraps, and frozen food containers. Recycled LDPE produces bubble wraps, furniture, garbage cans, and floorings.

Recycled Polypropylene Market Insights

The global Recycled Polypropylene Market size was estimated at USD 11.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. Polypropylene offers excellent chemical and mechanical properties, which make it suitable for use in various industries such as automotive, packaging & labeling, and medical devices. Recycled polypropylene is also used to manufacture battery cases, signal lights, battery cables, brooms and brushes, ice scrapers, kitchen utensils, plastic lumber, outdoor rugs, and oil funnels.

Polypropylene is one of the most formulated plastics across the globe. Properties of polypropylene, such as low moisture & vapor transmission, excellent optical clarity in biaxially oriented films & stretch blow molded containers, and chemical and electrical resistance, are further propelling its demand in the recycled plastics market. Moreover, it manufactures garden rakes, storage bins, shipping pallets, and trays.

Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Insights

The global Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 6.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. Sorting and separation are significant challenges in the polyvinyl chloride recycling process. Different formulations composed of various additives are used to produce PVC plastic products, and separating different types of plastics, fillers, and stabilized flame retardants takes work. Furthermore, contamination of other waste streams, such as polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and polyethylene with polyvinyl chloride, carries a significant risk of releasing hydrochloric acid (HCI) at elevated temperatures. These issues associated with PVC recycling affect its demand in the recycled plastics market.

Polyvinyl chloride is found in rigid bottles, clamshells, flexible medical & bedding bags, shrink wrap, wire/cable insulation-coated fabrics, and flooring. Recycled polyvinyl chloride is used to manufacture windows, pipes, floor tiles & mats, gutters, electrical boxes, traffic cones, garden hoses, fencing, films & sheets, cassette trays, electrical boxes, mobile home skirting, and binders, among others.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market Insights

The global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market size was estimated at USD 5.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast. Various types of clothing, such as t-shirts and jackets, use fiber from recycled PET. It is also used in manufacturing automobile seat covers, sofa & chair seat covers, and carpets. The low production cost of clothing and favorable government regulations are the factors expected to drive the demand for recycled PET. Increasing investments in sports activities globally are augmenting the growth of the sports clothing & accessories market, which, in turn, are expected to drive the demand for recycled PET fibers. Jerseys for sports teams are the most common products manufactured using recycled PET fiber. The market for jerseys has grown substantially in Asia Pacific over the past ten years due to increased sports activities in the region, especially in China and India.

The recycled PET market is the largest in the Asia Pacific because of a strong manufacturing industry wherein rPET is widely used across several applications. A broad customer base, government initiatives, and cheap production costs are expected to grow the rPET market. Asia Pacific will continue to be the largest market for rPET owing to a strong network of manufacturing facilities located in economically viable countries in the region. The high import of post-consumer PET bottles and primary production sites due to relaxed regulations is expected to drive market growth.

Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The global players face intense competition from each other and regional players with strong distribution networks and good knowledge about suppliers and regulations. Expanding application areas within the packaging, construction, agriculture, and consumer goods, among other industries, are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for crucial and small and medium market players. In addition, regional players know local competition and recycled plastics demand, which gives them a competitive edge over other players. Therefore, the market players are focusing on strengthening their market positions in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Europe through different geographical expansion strategies.

Key players operating in the Recycled Plastics industry are:

Biffa

Stericycle

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Veolia

