Plastic Packaging Industry: Global Trends and Scope Study, 2023 – 2030

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book Covers Food & Beverage, Personal & Household, Industrial and Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market

The global Plastic Packaging Industry was estimated at USD 347.35 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s plastic packaging sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market Insights

The global Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 190,550.86 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period. Food and beverage is one of the largest markets with a significant impact on the global economy and is constantly growing at a significant rate owing to the rising population around the globe. Changing lifestyles, high rates of urbanization, and increased per capita income are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, is driving the plastic packaging market.

The global food & beverage plastics packaging market is expected to witness growth on account of rising demand for packaged food & beverage demand in developed and developing economies, stringent regulations regarding the preservation of packaged food shelf life, and more convenient features offered by plastic packaging compared to other types of packaging. The convenience can be in the type of weight, price, heat-sealable, portability, and ease of use. Growing demand for packaged ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, and other food products is substantially propelling the penetration of packaging in the food & beverage sector which can positively drive the demand for food & beverage plastic packaging.

Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market Insights

The global Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 70,911.49 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income and demand for personal care products, is likely to drive the demand for plastic packaging in personal care & cosmetics applications. Moreover, various product innovations, such as Envers, an extensive range of cosmetic packaging from Lumson S.P.A., which utilizes airless technology on its polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) bottles, increase the demand for added functionality.

Demand for cosmetics and personal care products from millennials is on the rise in major countries including the U.S., China, India, and other developing economies. The consumer base in these countries is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period leading to a higher demand for plastic packaging.

Polyethylene terephthalate is known for its durability, transparency, and resistance to moisture. These properties have made cosmetics product manufacturers consider PET for packaging. Glass and metals have been used considerably in cosmetics product manufacturing. However, the cost associated with these materials positions PET and other plastics at a lower level, thus bringing down the overall cost of the final product. Since the cosmetic products are high priced the rise in packaging cost can hamper the profit margins of the cosmetic product manufacturers.

Industrial Plastic Packaging Market Insights

The industrial packaging segment includes automotive, construction, energy, transportation, and chemical packaging applications. Various automotive parts such as sealing parts, dashboard assemblies, interior panels, interior door panels, bumpers, and air ducts use plastic packaging.

Plastic is a primary material for shippers, pallets, drums, crates, containers, and IBCs which are primarily used for the transportation of industrial, chemical, and petrochemical products. The growing e-commerce industry is expected to create demand for such pallets, shippers, and crates owing to additional warehousing requirements.

The petrochemical market is projected to grow due to the critical demand from end markets that consume petrochemicals. Petrochemicals are widely consumed in chemical, automotive, and other industrial sectors to produce lubricants, motor oil, adhesives, coatings, and paints. The demand for these products is driven by the growth of the automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The growing population and urbanization across the globe are propelling these sectors’ growth which can increase the consumption of petrochemical-based products, thus fueling the demand for rigid bulk packaging.

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market players compete based on product quality, production capacity, the technology used to produce packaging, and their geographical presence. Major players engage in investing in research and development, developing infrastructure, production facilities expansion, and mergers and acquisitions to vertically integrate their operations across the plastic packaging value chain. These initiatives help them expand their customer base, reduce production costs, develop state-of-the-art products and technologies, ensure competitiveness, and improve their revenue & operations profits.

Key players operating in the Plastic Packaging industry are:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Coveris

Sonoco Products Company

CCL Industries

