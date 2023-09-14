Lucintel Forecasts Green Transformer Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Green Transformer market is projected to reach an estimated $15.1billion by 2028 from $11billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing usage of renewable energy in the developed countries, increasing government stringent regulations to reduce global warming and on-going advancement in the transformer technology to develop more efficient as well as sustainable transformer designs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in green transformer market by installation site (indoor and outdoor), phase (single phases and three phases), end use industry (residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Three phases market is expected to remain the higher growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on phase, the green transformer market is segmented into single phases and three phases. Lucintel forecasts that the safety market is expected to remain the higher growing segment because of the growing demand from the industrial and utility sectors as they are more economical, lighter, and smaller at greater power ratings.

“Within the green transformer market, the industrial segment is remain the highest growing segment by end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of these transformers in the industrial sector as it ensures safe, risk-free, and accurate usage of electricity.

“Asia pacific will dominate the green transformer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing infrastructure spending to enlarge new and refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure along with significantly growing government’s initiative to expand the connectivity and electricity distribution in this region

Major players of Green Transformer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. GE Grid Solutions, ABB, Alstom, Cahors Group, Schneider Electric, Siemens, General Electric, WESTRAFO are among the major Green Transformer providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

2.Steam Turbine Market

3.Steam Turbine MRO Market