Lucintel Forecasts Hazardous Location Connector Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Hazardous Location Connector Market is projected to reach an estimated $ 15.3 billion by 2028 from $11.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing adoption of fiber optic connector, growing concern towards safety in the industrial spaces, and huge energy consumption across the world.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Hazardous Location Connector Market by product type (cable glands, cable connectors, and conduit fittings), application (food & beverage processing, oil & gas production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, wastewater treatment facilities, power generation, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Cable gland is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the Hazardous Location Connector market is segmented into cable glands, cable connectors, and conduit fittings. Lucintel forecasts that the cable gland is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of this device in hazardous situations to connect appropriate cables safely to enclosures and helps in retaining the equipment’s ingress and explosion protection qualities.

“Within the Hazardous Location Connector Market, Oil & gas production segment will remain the largest segment in application.

Based on application, the oil & gas production segment will remain the largest segment due to the increasing number of oil refineries across the world along with growing application of these connectors in natural gas extraction and production sites.

“North America will dominate the Hazardous Location Connector Market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding number of offshore drilling activities, existence of strict government regulations for environmental protection, and growing concern towards industrial safety measures in the region.

Major players of hazardous location connector market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ABB, Adobe, American Connectors, Amphenol Industrial Products, Atkore International, Bulgin, Eaton are among the major hazardous location connector market providers.

