Lucintel Forecasts Global Disinfectant Robot Market to Reach $4.9 billion by 2030..

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global disinfectant robot market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, transportation, industry, and hospitality sectors. The global disinfectant robot market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising concern towards hygiene and safety, increasing need for mobile robots with UV sanitizing capabilities, and growing utilization of automated disinfection applications by businesses and institutions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in disinfactant robot market to 2030 by product type (ultraviolet light disinfection robots, disinfectant spraying robots, and combined system disinfection robots), technology (fully autonomous disinfection robots and semi-autonomous disinfection robots), end use (hospitals, transportation, industries, hospitality, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ultraviolet light disinfection robot will remain the largest segment by application. Lucintel forecasts that ultraviolet light disinfection robot will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of UV-C irradiation for surface sanitation and growing requirement of quick and inexpensive disinfection technology.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to the enormous need for disinfection robots to reduce the chance of patient-borne contamination and rising prevalence of HAI (hospital acquired infections).

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising concern towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene among various hospitals, corporates, airlines, and train stations, growing number of geriatric population, and supportive investment for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region

Blue Ocean Robotics, Nevoa, Taimi Robotics Technology, XAG, Xenex Disinfection Services, ALVO Medical, Ava Robotics, are the major suppliers in the disinfactant robot (CMM) market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

