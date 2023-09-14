Lucintel Forecasts Global Collagen Market to Reach 10.9 billionby 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global collagen market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetic markets. The global collagen market is expected to reach an estimated $10.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer’s investment in healthcare and well-being, growing aging population prone to diseases, and rising inclination towards the consumption of protein and nutricosmetics across the globe

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in collagen market by product type (gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, synthetic collagen, and others), source (bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others), application (food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).In this market,gelatin will remain the largest segment by product type. Lucintel forecasts that gelatin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing concerns regarding health and fitness, changing consumer’s preference toward high-nutrition products, and increasing application of gelation in the manufacturing of gummy candies, marshmallows, and many yogurts

Within this market, food and beverages will remain the highest growing segment due to growing demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverages and increasing application of this gelatine in order to improve the stability, consistency, and elasticity of products

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing number of food manufacturers, growing demand for processed foods, and abundance of raw materials in the region

