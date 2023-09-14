Lucintel Forecasts Global 8K technology Market to Reach 56.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 8K technology market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare and medical, consumer electronic, and commercial applications. The global 8K technology market is expected to reach an estimated $56.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for 8K UHD display, increasing adoption for smart 8K-based TVs, and rising penetration this technology in the gaming industry

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in 8k technology market to 2030 by device (monitor, television, camera, full dome, and others), application (healthcare and medical, consumer electronics, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market,televisions will remain the largest segment by device. Lucintel forecasts that televisions will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for televisions with higher resolution and improved visuals

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to the growing interest in smartphones with 8K video recording capabilities and increasing adoption of 8K in a variety of electronics, such as televisions, digital cameras, 8K monitors, PCs, and laptops.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to introduction of the first 8K channel in Japan and presence of key consumer electronics producers and exporters in the region

BOE Japan, Canon, Dell Technologies, Hisense, Ikegami Tsushinki, are the major suppliers in the 8k technology (CMM) market.

