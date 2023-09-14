Personal Protective Equipment Industry To Rise Up Due To Increasing Awareness Towards Health And Safety

Personal protective equipment industry data book covers hand protection equipment, fall protection and respiratory protection equipment market.

The economic value generated by the personal protective equipment industry was estimated at approximately USD 91.55 billion in 2021. Increasing awareness towards employee health and safety coupled with rising industrial fatalities in emerging economies due to lack of protective gear is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s personal protective equipment industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Insights

The global respiratory protective equipment market size was valued at USD 22.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing awareness about worker safety and stringent government regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the industry’s growth. The demand for disposable masks during the COVID-19 pandemic surged significantly, requiring manufacturers to boost their production capacity. Furthermore, supply chain interruptions resulted in a lack of raw materials, causing prices to skyrocket. EPR manufacturers also began producing revolutionary solutions to combat the pandemic, which boosted the industry’s growth. Worker safety has gained prominence in various end-use industries along with sustainability.

North America led the global market and accounted for more than 29.6% of the global revenue in 2022. The increasing use of RPE in oil & gas drilling activities, electric power utility, and combustible dust industries has contributed to product penetration in the region over the past few years. Furthermore, stringent safety regulations are expected to be the key factors driving the market in North America over the forecast period. The strong presence of oil & gas reserves in Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Columbia is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. In addition, the high potential of tight oil & gas in the Vaca Muerta field of Argentina is expected to boost the demand for new oil & gas refineries.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising investments in the construction, manufacturing, and food & beverage sectors are anticipated to drive the product demand in the region. Stringent norms regarding employee health and safety in various high-risk activities are expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. An increasing number of respiratory hazards coupled with the growing requirement for highly effective RPE due to exposure to hazardous particulates in the majority of core industries, such as metal manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, and refining, is expected to augment the product demand in Europe over the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book – Hand Protection Equipment, Fall Protection and Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Hand Protection Equipment Market Insights

The global hand protection equipment market size was estimated at USD 29.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand is attributed to the increasing concerns about hand hygiene and the product’s efficiency in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in various end-use industries. The onset of the second wave of COVID-19 led to the shortage of hand protection equipment in hospitals and other sectors, such as manufacturing and construction. Various manufacturers started expanding their production at the end of 2020, thereby eliminating the demand-supply gap.

North America dominated the global industry in 2021 and accounted for a 34.0% share of the overall revenue. The spread of COVID-19 in North America supported the regional market growth, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with rising awareness pertaining to healthcare-acquired infections. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus and increased public-private partnerships in the healthcare industry. In addition, growing concerns regarding hygiene across the healthcare industry are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The increasing workforce, strict government regulations, and strict labor laws in CSA, coupled with expansion in the healthcare institutions, are expected to drive the industry. Stringent restrictions on medical drug research and workplace conditions in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are anticipated to drive the industry’s growth.

Fall Protection Market Insights

The global fall protection market size was estimated at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Favorable occupational safety legislations, together with the growing relevance of workplace safety and security, are expected to fuel industry expansion during the forecast period. Strict lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe, in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, had adversely affected the industry due to the partial and complete closure of industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The region’s need for industrial development is being driven by a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions, integration activities, and site relocations. Economic expansion in India, China, and Southeast Asian countries has increased the need for improved public infrastructure, such as roads, harbors, airports, and rail transportation networks. Furthermore, due to cheap manufacturing costs, multinational corporations are likely to construct production facilities in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. These factors are projected to support the region’s growth.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market and held 29.4% of the global revenue share in 2021. The major revenue contributors to this market in the region are the U.S. and Canada. The market in this region is experiencing revenue growth as a result of rising worker safety concerns, early adoption of cutting-edge technology, and the existence of tight rules that require the use of fall protection equipment in many industries such as construction, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others.

Go through the table of content of Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, product development, and distribution network expansion. Honeywell International, Inc. is one of the key players engaged in launching new products as a part of its strategic initiative. The products launched by the company in the last few years include portable gas detectors, Ne-Hon-6, and toxin-resistant hoods for firefighters. Moreover, the company is involved in technological advancements such as hands-free and wearable connected plant.

Key players operating in the personal protective equipment industry are –

• 3M

• Honeywell International

• Lakeland Industries Inc.

• DuPont

• Uvex safety

• Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Radians

• Gateway Safety, Inc.