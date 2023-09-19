Q.Elizabeth Announces the Release of Poetry Book “No Square Poet”

Washington, D.C., USA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Micro poetry (a.k.a “Insta Poetry”) has been controversial since its inception. Many new readers are overjoyed by this subgenre of poetry, while others experience bewilderment and question how this subgenre could even be called poetry. Q. Elizabeth is thrilled to announce in her new book “No Square Poet” she has found a way to give people more of what they have been adorning, but in a genuine way. Q’s new poetry release highlights what she deems the original form of micro poetry, the haiku. “No Square Poet” will be Available online exclusively at Qasladie.com and select boutique retailers. Sept 23, 2023

“The poetry world has been rocked by works that are shareable on Instagram. This collection delivers on being shareable on socials while keeping the integrity and traditional values of poetry established centuries ago”.

“No Square Poet” is a collection of haiku poetry that serves to enrich by offering reflections on the ever-fleeting moments of our lives and inviting readers to be mindful of the present. Flowing across 112 pages are poems and visuals that capture impressions in our lives that stay with us ever after.

Q.Elizabeth discovered her writing abilities the summer she was accepted into the Duke Ellington School of Arts and hasn’t put the pen down since. With over a decade of experience, the author is dedicated to enriching the lives of others through her work.

For more information contactq@yahoo.com

###