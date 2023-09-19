Orlando Dinner Entertainment to host family-friendly, adult Halloween shows this fall

ORLANDO, FL, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for a fang-tastic time this fall – Vampirates are taking over Treasure Bay at Pirates Dinner Adventure and Teatro Martini’s annual Halloween Revue is returning with more spooktacular entertainment than ever before.

Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises

On select nights Sept. 19 through Oct. 31, Pirates Dinner Adventure will host “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises”, a Halloween-themed dinner show suitable for ghouls and goblins of all ages.

As the Blood Moon casts an eerie glow over the high seas, the notorious Captain Sebastian the Black and his pirate crew of vampires are in search of the Sulzana’s Eye, a cursed necklace that will allow them to live in the daylight. And only you can stop them before the necklace falls into the wrong hands! Embark on a spooktacular journey filled with aerial artistry, swordplay, death-defying stunts and dynamic duels.

In addition to the themed show, Pirates Dinner Adventure is introducing other ways to get in the haunting spirit this year. Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth on the Trick R Treat Trail and the whole family is encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes on select nights of the Vampirates show.

Teatro Martini’s Halloween Revue

For adults looking for a thrilling night out, Teatro Martini is calling. The Vegas-inspired show is hosting its annual Halloween Revue from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31. Teatro Martini showcases some of the world’s top performers in an exciting and interactive dinner show – featuring lyrical pole dancers, comedians, magicians and jugglers.

Throughout the season, guests can also try a limited-edition, themed cocktails. Pirates Dinner Adventure will offer guests a taste of the Blood Moon cocktail and guests at Teatro Martini can sip on a spooky, Ghost-tini.

“Orlando has always been the perfect place to visit for Halloween lovers,” said Nick Kroger, Orlando Dinner Entertainment’s Creative Director. “Orlando Dinner Entertainment is proud to offer a variety of experiences that are memorable for the whole family, as well as unique evenings for adults.”

Pirates Dinner Adventure’s general admission includes a three-course dinner with unlimited soft drinks. Ticket prices for Vampirates are $72.95 for adults and $46.95 for children ages three to 10. Children ages two and under are free. Upgrades are available for purchase. Parental discretion is advised. To reserve your seats, call 407-206-5102 or click here.

Teatro Martini’s general admission includes a three-course dinner with unlimited soft drinks. Ticket prices for the Halloween Revue are $73.95. Upgrades are available for purchase. Must be 18+ to attend. To reserve your seats, call 407-206-5100 or click here.

To learn more about Pirates Dinner Adventure, visit https://piratesdinneradventure.com/orlando. To learn more about Teatro Martini, visit https://teatromartinifl.com.

About Orlando Dinner Entertainment

Orlando Dinner Entertainment has been bringing joy to the Central Florida Community for more than 25 years. It’s the creator of Pirates Dinner Adventure, a thrilling dinner show packed full of entertaining stories, impressive acrobatics and amusing characters. The company also offers the Country Nights Live dinner experience and Teatro Martini dinner show. It’s home to speakeasy bar Jewel, which features dueling pianos. Orlando Dinner Entertainment is located at 6400 Carrier Dr., Orlando, FL 32819. To learn more or book tickets, visit www.piratesdinneradventure.com.